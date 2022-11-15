Week 12 college football betting odds, TV schedule: USC-UCLA, Illinois-Michigan, Utah-Oregon

With just two weeks left in the college football regular season, the national title race is taking shape: Just nine teams have a legitimate chance to win the championship according to Caesars Sportsbook, which lists everyone else with 150-to-1 or higher.

No. 1 Georgia is the odds-on favorite, followed by Big Ten unbeatens Ohio State and Michigan. The other six: Tennessee, TCU, USC, LSU, Clemson and North Carolina.

Only two of those teams receive a real test this week, and that’s pushing it, because No. 3 Michigan is a 17½-point favorite over 7-3 Illinois at Caesars.

By far the most intriguing game in the national title picture is the battle for Los Angeles, with USC traveling crosstown to the Rose Bowl as a 2½-point favorite over rival UCLA, with an over/under of 73½. Can you say “Pac-12 After Dark” with a side of national championship implications?

In the SEC, it’s the traditional week for a lot of teams to step out of conference, including LSU, which is a 14½-point favorite against UAB in its final home game. Georgia travels to Kentucky in a game that once looked like a tricky one for the Bulldogs but now projects as lopsided, with Georgia a 22½-point favorite.

Here’s a complete Week 12 schedule with TV information (all times Eastern) and a list of the available point spreads and over/under totals at Caesars Sportsbook:

(*no lines available yet for games involving FCS teams)

(rankings from AP Top 25; new College Football Playoff rankings come out Tuesday)

Top 25 games

SMU at No. 21 Tulane (-3, o/u 65), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, ESPN

Navy at No. 17 Central Florida (-16½, o/u 53), 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN2

Illinois at No. 3 Michigan (-17, o/u 44), Noon Saturday, ABC

No. 4 TCU (-2½, o/u 56½) at Baylor, Noon Saturday, Fox

*Austin Peay at No. 8 Alabama, Noon Saturday, ESPN+

UL at No. 20 Florida State (-23½, o/u 52½), Noon Saturday, ESPN3

No. 19 Kansas State (-7, o/u 55) at West Virginia, 2 p.m. Saturday, ESPN+

No. 25 Oregon State (-7, o/u 55) at Arizona State, 2:15 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2

Boston College at No. 18 Notre Dame (-21, o/u 46½), 2:30 p.m. Saturday, NBC

No. 1 Georgia (-22½, o/u 49½) at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS

No. 2 Ohio State (-27½, o/u 63) at Maryland, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC

Miami at No. 9 Clemson (-19½, o/u 46½), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

No. 11 Penn State (-19½, o/u 45) at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, BTN

No. 23 Coastal Carolina at Virginia (-3½, o/u 45), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN3

No. 22 Cincinnati (-18½, 54) at Temple, 4 p.m. Saturday, ESPNU

Georgia Tech at No. 13 North Carolina (-20, 63½), 5:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2

No. 5 Tennessee (-21, o/u 65) at South Carolina, 7 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

No. 14 Ole Miss (-3, o/u 59) at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network

No. 24 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (-6, o/u 65), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC

No. 7 USC (-2½, o/u 73½) at No. 16 UCLA, 8 p.m. Saturday, Fox

UAB at No. 6 LSU (-14½, o/u 52½), 9 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2

Colorado at No. 15 Washington (-31, o/u 62½), 9 p.m. Saturday, Pac-12 Network

No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon (-2½, o/u 62), 10:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

Other games

TUESDAY, NOV. 15

Ohio (-4, o/u 53) at Ball State, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Bowling Green at Toledo (-14½, o/u 50½), 7 p.m., ESPNU

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16

Eastern Michigan at Kent State (-7, o/u 61½), 6 p.m., ESPN2

Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois (-2½, o/u 48), 7 p.m., CBSSN

Western Michigan at Central Michigan (-10, o/u 50), 8 p.m., ESPNU

FRIDAY, NOV. 18

South Florida at Tulsa (-12, o/u 60½), 9 p.m., ESPN2

San Diego State (-14½, o/u 39½) at New Mexico, 9:45 p.m., FS1

SATURDAY, NOV. 19

Florida (-15, o/u 57½) at Vanderbilt, Noon, SEC Network

*Austin Peay at No. 8 Alabama, Noon, ESPN+

*East Tennessee State at Mississippi State, Noon, ESPN+

UMass at Texas A&M (-34, o/u 50½), Noon, ESPN+

Wisconsin (-13, o/u 41½) at Nebraska, Noon, ESPN

Northwestern at Purdue (-18½, o/u 49), Noon, FS1

Indiana at Michigan State (-12½, o/u 46½), Noon, BTN

Duke at Pittsburgh (-8, o/u 54½), Noon, ACC Network

UConn at Army (-10, o/u 43½), Noon, CBSSN

Virginia Tech at Liberty (-9½, o/u 47), Noon, ESPN+

UTSA (-13, o/u 61) at Rice, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Washington State (-4½, o/u 62½) at Arizona, 2 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Houston at East Carolina (-6½, o/u 67), 2 p.m., ESPN+

*North Alabama at Memphis, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Georgia State at James Madison (-9½, o/u 55), 2 p.m., ESPN+

Old Dominion at Appalachian State (-14½, o/u 52), 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

NC State at Louisville (-5, o/u 47½), 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Texas (-9, o/u 64) at Kansas, 3:30 p.m., FS1

Akron at Buffalo (-16½, o/u 55), 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

*Utah Tech at BYU, 3:30 p.m., ESPN3

South Alabama (-6½, o/u 46½) at Southern Miss, 3:30 p.m., NFL Network

UL-Monroe at Troy (-15½, o/u 46½), 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Louisiana Tech (-3, o/u 65) at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m., ESPN3

Florida Atlantic (-4½, o/u 53½) at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

No. 1 Georgia (-22½, o/u 49½) at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Western Kentucky at Auburn (-7, o/u 52½), 4 p.m., SEC Network

Iowa at Minnesota (-2½, o/u 32½), 4 p.m., Fox

Florida International at UTEP (-14½, o/u 51), 4 p.m., ESPN+

Arkansas State at Texas State (-5, o/u 52½), 5 p.m., ESPN3

Stanford at Cal (-5½, o/u 46½), 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Marshall (-3½, o/u 54) at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Texas Tech at Iowa State (-3½, o/u 47½), 7 p.m., FS1

Boise State (-12½, o/u 44½) at Wyoming, 7 p.m., CBSSN

No. 5 Tennessee (-21, o/u 65) at South Carolina, 7 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

No. 14 Ole Miss (-3, o/u 59) at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network

New Mexico State at Missouri (-28, o/u 47), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPNU

Syracuse at Wake Forest (-10, o/u 55½), 8 p.m., ACC Network

UAB at No. 6 LSU (-14½, o/u 52½), 9 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2

Colorado State at Air Force (-22½, o/u 44), 9 p.m., FS2

San Jose State (-3, o/u 51½) at Utah State, 9:45 p.m., FS1

Fresno State (-22½, o/u 54½) at Nevada, 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

UNLV (-10, o/u 59½) at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

Categories: Upstate Action