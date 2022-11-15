Week 12 college football betting odds, TV schedule: USC-UCLA, Illinois-Michigan, Utah-Oregon

With just two weeks left in the college football regular season, the national title race is taking shape: Just nine teams have a legitimate chance to win the championship according to Caesars Sportsbook, which lists everyone else with 150-to-1 or higher.
No. 1 Georgia is the odds-on favorite, followed by Big Ten unbeatens Ohio State and Michigan. The other six: Tennessee, TCU, USC, LSU, Clemson and North Carolina.
Only two of those teams receive a real test this week, and that’s pushing it, because No. 3 Michigan is a 17½-point favorite over 7-3 Illinois at Caesars.
By far the most intriguing game in the national title picture is the battle for Los Angeles, with USC traveling crosstown to the Rose Bowl as a 2½-point favorite over rival UCLA, with an over/under of 73½. Can you say “Pac-12 After Dark” with a side of national championship implications?
In the SEC, it’s the traditional week for a lot of teams to step out of conference, including LSU, which is a 14½-point favorite against UAB in its final home game. Georgia travels to Kentucky in a game that once looked like a tricky one for the Bulldogs but now projects as lopsided, with Georgia a 22½-point favorite.
Here’s a complete Week 12 schedule with TV information (all times Eastern) and a list of the available point spreads and over/under totals at Caesars Sportsbook:
(*no lines available yet for games involving FCS teams)
(rankings from AP Top 25; new College Football Playoff rankings come out Tuesday)
Top 25 games
SMU at No. 21 Tulane (-3, o/u 65), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, ESPN
Navy at No. 17 Central Florida (-16½, o/u 53), 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN2
Illinois at No. 3 Michigan (-17, o/u 44), Noon Saturday, ABC
No. 4 TCU (-2½, o/u 56½) at Baylor, Noon Saturday, Fox
*Austin Peay at No. 8 Alabama, Noon Saturday, ESPN+
UL at No. 20 Florida State (-23½, o/u 52½), Noon Saturday, ESPN3
No. 19 Kansas State (-7, o/u 55) at West Virginia, 2 p.m. Saturday, ESPN+
No. 25 Oregon State (-7, o/u 55) at Arizona State, 2:15 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2
Boston College at No. 18 Notre Dame (-21, o/u 46½), 2:30 p.m. Saturday, NBC
No. 1 Georgia (-22½, o/u 49½) at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS
No. 2 Ohio State (-27½, o/u 63) at Maryland, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC
Miami at No. 9 Clemson (-19½, o/u 46½), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN
No. 11 Penn State (-19½, o/u 45) at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, BTN
No. 23 Coastal Carolina at Virginia (-3½, o/u 45), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN3
No. 22 Cincinnati (-18½, 54) at Temple, 4 p.m. Saturday, ESPNU
Georgia Tech at No. 13 North Carolina (-20, 63½), 5:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2
No. 5 Tennessee (-21, o/u 65) at South Carolina, 7 p.m. Saturday, ESPN
No. 14 Ole Miss (-3, o/u 59) at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network
No. 24 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (-6, o/u 65), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC
No. 7 USC (-2½, o/u 73½) at No. 16 UCLA, 8 p.m. Saturday, Fox
UAB at No. 6 LSU (-14½, o/u 52½), 9 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2
Colorado at No. 15 Washington (-31, o/u 62½), 9 p.m. Saturday, Pac-12 Network
No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon (-2½, o/u 62), 10:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN
Other games
TUESDAY, NOV. 15
Ohio (-4, o/u 53) at Ball State, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Bowling Green at Toledo (-14½, o/u 50½), 7 p.m., ESPNU
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16
Eastern Michigan at Kent State (-7, o/u 61½), 6 p.m., ESPN2
Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois (-2½, o/u 48), 7 p.m., CBSSN
Western Michigan at Central Michigan (-10, o/u 50), 8 p.m., ESPNU
FRIDAY, NOV. 18
South Florida at Tulsa (-12, o/u 60½), 9 p.m., ESPN2
San Diego State (-14½, o/u 39½) at New Mexico, 9:45 p.m., FS1
SATURDAY, NOV. 19
Florida (-15, o/u 57½) at Vanderbilt, Noon, SEC Network
*Austin Peay at No. 8 Alabama, Noon, ESPN+
*East Tennessee State at Mississippi State, Noon, ESPN+
UMass at Texas A&M (-34, o/u 50½), Noon, ESPN+
Wisconsin (-13, o/u 41½) at Nebraska, Noon, ESPN
Northwestern at Purdue (-18½, o/u 49), Noon, FS1
Indiana at Michigan State (-12½, o/u 46½), Noon, BTN
Duke at Pittsburgh (-8, o/u 54½), Noon, ACC Network
UConn at Army (-10, o/u 43½), Noon, CBSSN
Virginia Tech at Liberty (-9½, o/u 47), Noon, ESPN+
UTSA (-13, o/u 61) at Rice, 1 p.m., ESPN+
Washington State (-4½, o/u 62½) at Arizona, 2 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Houston at East Carolina (-6½, o/u 67), 2 p.m., ESPN+
*North Alabama at Memphis, 2 p.m., ESPN+
Georgia State at James Madison (-9½, o/u 55), 2 p.m., ESPN+
Old Dominion at Appalachian State (-14½, o/u 52), 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
NC State at Louisville (-5, o/u 47½), 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
Texas (-9, o/u 64) at Kansas, 3:30 p.m., FS1
Akron at Buffalo (-16½, o/u 55), 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
*Utah Tech at BYU, 3:30 p.m., ESPN3
South Alabama (-6½, o/u 46½) at Southern Miss, 3:30 p.m., NFL Network
UL-Monroe at Troy (-15½, o/u 46½), 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
Louisiana Tech (-3, o/u 65) at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m., ESPN3
Florida Atlantic (-4½, o/u 53½) at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
No. 1 Georgia (-22½, o/u 49½) at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Western Kentucky at Auburn (-7, o/u 52½), 4 p.m., SEC Network
Iowa at Minnesota (-2½, o/u 32½), 4 p.m., Fox
Florida International at UTEP (-14½, o/u 51), 4 p.m., ESPN+
Arkansas State at Texas State (-5, o/u 52½), 5 p.m., ESPN3
Stanford at Cal (-5½, o/u 46½), 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Marshall (-3½, o/u 54) at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Texas Tech at Iowa State (-3½, o/u 47½), 7 p.m., FS1
Boise State (-12½, o/u 44½) at Wyoming, 7 p.m., CBSSN
No. 5 Tennessee (-21, o/u 65) at South Carolina, 7 p.m. Saturday, ESPN
No. 14 Ole Miss (-3, o/u 59) at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network
New Mexico State at Missouri (-28, o/u 47), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPNU
Syracuse at Wake Forest (-10, o/u 55½), 8 p.m., ACC Network
UAB at No. 6 LSU (-14½, o/u 52½), 9 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2
Colorado State at Air Force (-22½, o/u 44), 9 p.m., FS2
San Jose State (-3, o/u 51½) at Utah State, 9:45 p.m., FS1
Fresno State (-22½, o/u 54½) at Nevada, 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
UNLV (-10, o/u 59½) at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).
