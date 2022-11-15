Woman killed in Tuesday morning Halfmoon crash, troopers say

HALFMOON – A woman was killed in a Tuesday morning car crash that involved a commercial vehicle in Halfmoon, New York State Police said.

The crash happened at about 9:30 on Route 146 and involved a tractor trailer, a police spokeswoman said.

Troopers did not immediately give further information on the woman killed beyond indicating she was older.

She was the driver and only occupant in her vehicle, police said.

Further information on the crash was not immediately available.

The crash and response shot Route 146 between Farm to Market Road and Pruyn Hill Road for more than two hours. The stretch reopened by 12:30 p.m., troopers said.

