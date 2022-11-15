You Better Run: Local road racer, Albany’s Chuck Terry embraces turning 40

You hit a milestone birthday, one of the ones where the first digit changes and the second digit becomes a ‘zero.’

Everybody makes a fuss.

They give you grief about how old you are, and if you’re sensitive about your age, that somehow it’s a reflection of diminishing vitality, you perhaps even dread the ones with the zeroes.

Here’s the tradeoff, though, if you’re a runner:

Suddenly you’re the youngster. You’re at the bottom of your age group, and most of the people you’re competing against are older than you. And when that calendar flips to 40, now you are a ‘master.’

Chuck Terry of Albany, a familiar face near the front of all of the big road races around here for years, turned 40 in June, and instead of bemoaning that development, he embraced it. And the first payoff was a big one, as he won the masters division at the MVP Health Care Stockade-athon 15k on Sunday with a time of 53:26, good for 30th overall among the 1,009 finishers.

“I’ve had three top-five finishes here as an open runner, so this is like fire to get back into it and really train hard and try and be one of the top masters runners,” Terry said moments after he finished. “It’s a lifelong sport.”

For the record, Terry finished in the top five at the Stockade-athon five years in a row, from 2005-09.

His fastest time was a 48:23 for third place in 2006, and he was also sub-49:00 in 2009, when he finished fifth with a time of 48:33.

As a 39-year-old last year, Terry posted a 54:19 and placed just ahead of the women’s open winner, Cara Sherman.

Sunday was a good day. He won the masters division, and it was close, as 43-year-old Mike Chow of Poughkeepsie was only seven seconds behind.

“It was very windy the last couple of miles,” Terry said. “Other than that, it was a bit more mild than the last couple years. Temperature-wise, if it was less windy, it would’ve been ideal.

“I ran about a minute faster than last year, so that was a little unexpected.”

Diane Ryan of Malta was the masters women’s winner, in 57:07.

UDVADIA’S MARATHON DEBUT

Sherman, who is Cara Udvadia now after she married former UAlbany teammate Ryan Udvadia this year, didn’t attempt to defend her Stockade-athon title as she continues to recover from the first marathon of her career, a 2:47:08 at the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 30.

That was comfortably under her 2:50 goal and good for second place among the women. Ryan was third overall, in 2:27:36.

Although Cara, a distance star for Mohonasen High School before she ran for the Great Danes, hit her target time, she said she ran into the marathon “Wall” with two miles left.

“I was very happy with how the race went overall, but the last two miles, I hit the wall pretty hard, probably the hardest I ever have in a race,” she said. “I lost quite a bit of time. If I didn’t slow down so much, I think I could’ve been under 2:47.

“The last mile, I felt like I was barely moving. It was like a miracle that I wasn’t walking, which was not a great feeling.”

Prior to that, Udvadia had latched on with a group of men who were running at a pace close to the 6:29 she needed to get under 2:50.

“The course was actually a little more hilly than I was expecting,” she said. “Nothing too crazy, but it wasn’t nothing, so that was interesting. Quite a few bridges, and when you’re in the 20th mile, it feels steeper.

“But I was really consistent. Early on, I was holding myself back a little bit. My goal pace was feeling a little bit slow, but I was prepared for that, so I tried to hold myself back a little bit. Around mile 7, I linked up with a group of guys that were passing me. I kind of tacked on the back of their pack and ran with them for maybe 11 miles before we all broke up.”

It’s still quite a bit down the road, but based on her initial success, it makes sense for Udvadia to consider shooting for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials.

The bad news is the qualifying standard for the next one has been lowered to 2:37.

“Even a year or two ago, when I thought about eventually trying the marathon, that was something that was definitely on my radar,” Udvadia said. “I think it’s the type of goal that’s very lofty and would be very, very challenging, but I don’t necessarily feel like it’s completely out of reach. I’d like to get at least another one under my belt, maybe this spring, before I go after that aggressive of a goal. But I think it’s definitely worth a shot and something I would try to train for. There’s no harm in trying.

“Once I looked up the new qualifying time, I was a little bit discouraged. I told my dad, ‘That’s such a quick time.’ He said, ‘I still think you can train for that.’”

Udvadia is coached by her father, Bill Sherman, the Mohonasen cross country coach.

Having dipped her toes in the marathon waters for the first time, Udvadia can already envision some ways to refine her training and preparation to improve for the next one.

“I want to try some higher mileage next time around, work on some more speed work, hit the weights a little harder than I did this time around,” she said. “There’s ton of things I can do differently, which is kind of exciting. There’s a lot of room to grow.

SARATOGA FIRST DAY 5K

The Saratoga First Day 5k, formerly the First Night 5k on New Year’s Eve, is returning on Jan. 1 and will be part of the two-day Saratoga New Year’s Fest Celebration.

The race, which begins at 11 a.m. from the Saratoga Springs City Center on Broadway, will use a similar course to the popular July 4th Firecracker4.

You can sign up at saratogafirstday5k.com, and runners who register for both the First Day 5k and the Firecracker4 receive a $10 discount.

