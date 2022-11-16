Amsterdam mulling shared wastewater treatment services with Gloversville, Johnstown

AMSTERDAM — Rising costs and tightening regulations for disposal of wastewater byproducts have led Amsterdam to conduct a feasibility study to determine if the city’s sludge could be handled by Gloversville and Johnstown through an intermunicipal agreement.

Amsterdam officials recently learned of plans at the Gloversville-Johnstown Wastewater Treatment Facility to install a sludge dryer that would remove moisture from solid waste making it more stable and reducing the volume of waste for lower disposal costs.

The joint sewer board is seeking a $4 million state grant to support the equipment upgrade estimated at $10 million.

Officials from the three cities have had preliminary discussions about the possibility of the joint sewer facility accepting Amsterdam’s sludge for processing and disposal if the dryer project moves forward.

“They’re open to the concept,” said Mike Clark, city engineer for Amsterdam, on Tuesday. “It seems like there could be real economic benefits to all three cities.”

The Common Council authorized a feasibility study evaluating the possibility to be conducted by Arcadis engineering firm for up to $31,750. The city will seek funds supporting shared services to cover the cost, otherwise it will be paid from the contractual services budget.

Quickly determining the option’s viability is essential, according to Kevin Gorman, chief operator of Amsterdam’s wastewater treatment plant.

“Landfill prices are going through the roof,” Gorman said. “Sludge hauling and disposal is the largest expenditure in the sewer fund by far.”

The council on Tuesday extended an agreement with GottaDo Contracting to haul away and dispose of the city’s sludge for $1,320 per pickup and $84.76 per ton for one year. Amsterdam budgeted $650,000 for the service.

“I think this is the best price we’ll get by a long shot,” Gorman said. “This is about 5% higher than what we paid last year, but across the state prices are going up 10% a year, so we’re fortunate.”

The renewal was the final extension of a three-year contract with GottaDo. The city will have to go out to bid next year for a new contract unless another method for handling the city’s sludge can be found, Gorman said.

“We hope to have some sort of answers and solution a year from now, so the first step in that direction is this feasibility study,” Gorman said.

The study will examine the Gloversville-Johnstown plant’s ability to process the volume and consistency of sludge produced by Amsterdam. Handling of wastewater byproducts differs based on the biological and chemical makeups of the materials, Clark pointed out.

“Our plant is geared towards treating the waste that comes to us. Other municipalities have plants designed to handle their wastewater characteristics,” Clark said. “You’ve really got to look to see if the processes would work with both sludges combined.”

The study will determine whether upgrades to the city’s treatment facility would be needed to prepare Amsterdam’s sludge for hauling and final processing at the Gloversville-Johnstown plant. An analysis of all involved costs will be prepared and examined against the potential savings.

Amsterdam officials suspect the savings on disposal costs could be considerable. Upfront costs for required upgrades at any of the wastewater treatment facilities would be eligible for state grants supporting shared services, which could defray the cost of installing the sludge dryer.

Gloversville and Johnstown would also receive income for handling Amsterdam’s sludge through an intermunicipal agreement that would need to be negotiated in the future.

At the same time, Amsterdam could be spared the multimillion dollar expense of installing sludge processing equipment, something Clark suspects will eventually be required by state regulators.

“It may very well come in the near future that undigested sludge can’t be accepted in landfills anymore, which would mean the city would need to implement costly capital project updates to our plant to be able to do that,” Clark said.

The city has been mulling wastewater treatment plant upgrades to rehabilitate existing anaerobic sludge digesting equipment that has long gone unused. That was ultimately left out of still pending plans for a $17.2 million upgrade needed to bring the plant into compliance with state Department of Environmental Conservation standards. The city is seeking grants to help pay for the improvements.

The digester upgrades could be avoided altogether if the intermunicipal arrangement moves forward. Clark noted the long-term debt for expensive plant upgrades would be weighed against recurring costs of having the city’s sludge handled by other communities.

“If it’s physically possible and economically viable to do it, then it may make sense if all the sides are in agreement to proceed,” Clark said. “We don’t know that yet. So Amsterdam has agreed to pay for a feasibility study to really dig down into it and see. There will need to be many more discussions and many more approvals on both sides.”

While the study is just the first step in a potentially lengthy evaluation process, Mayor Michael Cinquanti is hopeful an intermunicipal agreement will eventually be reached.

“The fact that we can work with Gloversville and Johnstown I think is exciting,” Cinquanti said. “If the feasibility study comes in as positive as we think it will be, then there is all kinds of funding available to us for this project. I think it will be a gamechanger.”

Reach Ashley Onyon at @AshleyOnyon on Twitter.

