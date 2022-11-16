Hawks-Celtics and a MACtion total leads Wednesday’s Best Bets (Nov. 16)

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Wednesday, Nov. 16:

TOP PLAY

The play: NBA money line, Hawks over Celtics

The odds/bet: +110 ($30 to win $33)

The book: WynnBet

Time/TV: 7:40 p.m. (ESPN)

Our take: The Hawks have been a bit inconsistent, but should have a major advantage here with Boston losing Marcus Smart (who is averaging 11.4 points per game and had 22 Monday night vs. Oklahoma City) due to an ankle injury. They also are without Malcolm Brogdon (13.7 ppg) with a hamstring.

Meanwhile, Atlanta should be at full strength, as they come in having won three of their past four home games against Philadelphia, Milwaukee and New Orleans.

Trae Young has had some big games against the Celtics, scoring 31 and 30 in his last two games against them last season. He also had a three-game stretch in eight days vs. Boston near the end of the 2020-21 season with 40, 31 and 33.

A MACTION OVER

The play: NCAA football, Western Michigan at Central Michigan over 49.5

The odds/bet: -110 ($11 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

Our take: Although Western Michigan has played in quite a few unders this season, it has been the other way for Central. So what gives in this one?

In the past two matchups, we’ve had scores of 42-30 and 52-44. In fact, six of the past eight games between the two have seen scores that combined for more than 50 points scored with many well over that number.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Tuesday’s best bets

NBA: Kings -1 over Nets (WON $30)

NBA: Spurs over Trail Blazers (WON $10)

Tuesday’s profit/loss: +$40 (2-0)

Total for the week: +$56.50 (3-1)

Total for November: +$224.30 (18-11)

Total for 2022: +$240.60 (297-317)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

