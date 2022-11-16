Images: Downtown Schenectady holiday decorating Wednesday (8 photos)

By Erica Miller |
News
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

SCHENECTADY – A look at workers out Wednesday decorating Schenectady for the holiday season – and ahead of Saturday’s Schenectady Holiday Parade.

Photos from our Erica Miller

Everything Schenectady

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Everything Schenectady

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Schenectady County

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement