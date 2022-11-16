Images: Niskayuna student-athletes celebrate college commitments (5 photos)

NISKAYUNA – Nineteen Niskayuna student-athletes celebrated their college commitments Tuesday in the high school auditorium.

The signees included: Davey Carroll (Rutgers), Dylan Coan (Clarkson), Riley Derenzo (Cazenovia), David Fields (Clarkson), Gabriella Kedik (Alfred), Braeden Kerr (Mercyhurst), Lucas Klokiw (Denver), Grace Mackey (Fredonia) and Dylan Mennillo (Alfred). Standing, left to right: Cooper Anderson (Trinity), Emma Batko (St. John Fisher), Kathleen Birmingham (Geneseo), Sam Booth (College of St. Rose), William Canale (Le Moyne), Aiylin Rutnik (New Paltz), Justin Sargent (Plattsburgh), David Trahan (Oneonta), Greyson Vorgang (Denver) and Kaleigh West (Long Island).

Photos from the event from our Stan Hudy

