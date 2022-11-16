Images: Schenectady-Belmont PopWarner PeeWee Cheer squad readies for nationals (6 photos)

SCHENECTADY – Members of the Schenectady-Belmont PopWarner PeeWee Cheer squad practiced Monday at the Mont Pleasant gymnasium as they prepared for nationals in Orlando.

The team is raising money through GoFundMe to support the trip.

More on their efforts: Schenectady-Belmont cheerleaders raising money to compete in national championship

