Images: Union women’s hockey takes on RPI Tuesday (8 photos)

By Peter R. Barber |
RPI's Marah Wagner moves the puck next to Union goalie Sophie Matsoukas Tuesday
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber
RPI's Marah Wagner moves the puck next to Union goalie Sophie Matsoukas Tuesday
SCHENECTADY – Union College women’s hockey took on RPI Tuesday and came away with the 2-1 overtime win.

Photos from the game from our Peter R. Barber

More: Walsh does it again in overtime, lifting Union women’s hockey team to a 2-1 win over RPI

More: Walsh does it again in overtime, lifting Union women's hockey team to a 2-1 win over RPI

