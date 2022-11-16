Letters to the Editor Wednesday, Nov. 16

Congrats Gov. Hochul; time to get to work



Dear Gov. Hochul:

Congratulations on your victory. I voted for you, as your opponent’s views on elections and the people’s will seem to differ from mine. Now it’s time for you to get down to doing the things that we elected you to do, because as I’m sure you are aware, the race was closer than you would have liked.

Don’t get complacent. You should start with signing some of those 400+ passed bills sitting on your desk. One of the first should be the Puppy Mill Pipeline Act (A.4283/S.1130). It has been lingering since May 2022. Why? Do you know someone who runs a puppy mill? This is a bipartisan bill. What’s the problem?

Then there’s one for state disaster preparedness regarding medical supplies, another requiring public hearings for utility rate hikes, another for a moratorium on cryptocurrency mining, and yet another to require prescription drug insurance to cover costs for PrEP and PEP drugs regarding HIV infection. These are just a few, very few, of the bills waiting. Time to get to it.

Maybe keep in mind that you won this election because of your opponent’s stand on some of the big issues and not necessarily because the citizens of New York think you’re doing a great job. In my case, the jury is still out on that.

So again, congratulations; time to get to work — for us, the citizens of New York.

Carol McDonald

Niskayuna

Race caused driving, parking problems



Not covered in the Nov. 14 Gazette (“Stockade-athon Sunday”): My street was blocked off, so I walked the mile to church and couldn’t give a ride to a friend who needed one. Our pastor was misdirected by police and ended up in Rotterdam. Several older members of our congregation stayed home. Several others had to take I-890 downtown and then back up to Brandywine (which was closed).

The policeman who was parked in front of our church had no idea what he was supposed to do, but was kind and generous.

Same thing next year?

Roger Sheffer

Niskayuna

Thanks for shots of ‘Build for Peace’

Thank you for the photos by Erica Miller in the Nov. 14 Gazette (“For the birds”) showing the interest and enthusiasm of Ballston Spa Middle School students for the fifth annual B-Spa Birdhouse program Build for Peace.

The village of Ballston Spa is indeed fortunate to have Mark Blech, an artist and a resident who is the organizer of this program that involves so many village residents of all ages.

Zlata & Forman Phillips

Ballston Spa

Thanks to man who paid for our lunch



The ladies having lunch at a local diner want to express their thanks to the very nice gentleman who engaged us in a brief conversation and then to our great surprise had paid our lunch bills when we later asked for them.

It’s so wonderful to be reminded in this difficult time that most people are good and some of them are so especially kind.

Dorie McArthur

Glenville

Nov. 17 is annual Great American Smokeout

Since the 1970s, the third Thursday in November has been designated as the Great American Smokeout by the American Cancer Society. Started during a time when about 40% of Americans smoked cigarettes, it was a way for community members to come together and support tobacco users in creating a plan to quit. Today, even with cigarette use down nationally, the Great American Smokeout, held on Nov. 17 this year, remains a day of community-wide action and support.

Current tobacco users are asked to take the day to think about why they smoke and who that action affects. Their tobacco use is not seen as something to shame them for, but instead as a symptom of the larger issue of how Big Tobacco profits off our community. Repelling their tactics is a community-wide effort and the Great American Smokeout is a day to make that effort known.

There are roles for everyone. Former smokers can become powerful supporters and advocates to help people quit. Community members can make it clear to local decision-makers that they want to keep tobacco out of the places they work and live. Youth can share their stories of how tobacco has affected their lives and make it clear to the tobacco industry that they are not Big Tobacco’s next customer.

This year during the Great American Smokeout, take a moment to think about what your role is in this fight and how you can take action.

Grace Dawson

ATFC community engagement coordinator for Fulton, Montgomery and Hamilton Counties Catholic Charities

Gwendolyn Ossenkop

Montgomery County Cares Coalition

Ginger Champain

St. Mary’s Cancer Prevention in Action program of Fulton, Montgomery and Schenectady counties

