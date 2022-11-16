NFL 2022: Week 11 picks and TV listings

Did I think the Philadelphia Eagles were going to go 17-0 this season? No, I’m a realist.

They deserved to lose Monday’s 31-21 game to the Washington Commanders. The Eagles looked like they thought they would have an easy time against the Commanders, who they beat earlier in the season. But they didn’t show up. Yes, a couple of calls didn’t go their way, especially the face mask on tight end Dallas Goedert, who fumbled the ball because of it and also suffered a shoulder injury that will keep him out of the lineup for a while.

The Eagles better bounce back against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Otherwise, they could find themselves tied for first place with the New York Giants in the NFC East.

The one solace from the weekend was that the Dallas Cowboys lost.

I didn’t’ have a good Week 10 with my picks, going 6-8. I continue to lead in the Daily Gazette’s U Pick ’Em Football contest with a 92-57-1. My Gazette colleague Adam Shinder was 7-7. He is 88-61-1.

Here are my Week 11 picks.

THURSDAY

Green Bay 28, Tennessee 17

SUNDAY

Atlanta 24, Chicago 21

Baltimore 35, Carolina 10

Buffalo 30, Cleveland 13

Washington 24, Houston 8

Philadelphia 30, Indianapolis 14

New England 21, N.Y. Jets 17

New Orleans 20, L.A. Rams 14

N.Y. Giants 27, Detroit 13

Denver 23, Las Vegas 17

Minnesota 31, Dallas 28

Cincinnati 24, Pittsburgh 16

Kansas City 35, L.A. Chargers 24

MONDAY

San Francisco 27, Arizona 20

WEEK 11 TV SCHEDULE

(Subject to change)

THURSDAY

Amazon Prime Video — Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m. (Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung).

SUNDAY

CBS6 (WRGB) and Paramount+ — N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m. (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins); Dallas at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m. (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson).

FOX23 (WXXA) — Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi).

DirectTV NFL Sunday Ticket — Cleveland at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Renner); Philadelphia at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn); Carolina at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin); Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver); L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake); Washington at Houston, 1 p.m. (Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale); Las Vegas at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink); Cincinnati at Pittsburgh 4:25 p.m. (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuletta, A.J. Ross).

NBC13 (WNYT) and Peacock — Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark).

MONDAY

ESPN and ESPN+ — San Francisco vs. Arizona, from Mexico City, 8:15 p.m. (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters).

