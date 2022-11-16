Outdoor Journal: Venison Donation Program is underway

The Schenectady County Conservation Council is participating in the Venison Donation Program again this year.

Hunters who harvest an extra deer can donate it to needy families through this program. Three local deer processors will process the deer, package, freeze and label the meat. After the venison has been processed, arrangements are made for delivery to a local food bank for distribution. A representative from SCCC will pay the processor and deliver the meat to the food bank. There is no cost to the hunter who donates the venison. You can deliver your deer to one of the following processors:

Dale Countermine, 511 McDougall Road, Patersonville (518-858-2353)

Dean Spencer, 811 Route 29, Broadalbin (518-883-3366)

Lowell Carson, 20022 Route 20, Duanesburg, (518-894-3257)

Didn’t have a successful deer season? You can still help by making a monetary donation to the New York Venison Donation Coalition and Feeding New York State Program and mail it to Schenectady County Conservation Council Venison Donation Program, PO Box 12323, Albany, NY 12212.

NUTS THOUGHTS

I recently received two comments related to my past article about using a deer hunting strategy of hunting in areas where there are plenty of oak trees and acorns. Dave Snyder of Schenectady said that, because of the drought this summer, the oak trees in his area began dropping acorns early in mid- to- late August and early September. You may have to adjust your deer hunting strategy accordingly by going to Plan B.

In a related comment, John Newell of Tribes Hill stated that he never knew white-tailed deer to eat hickory nuts. This is probably due to the hardness of the nut and the inability of deer to crush the nuts, which leads me to wonder if the deer will eat the shells of the hickory nuts and drop the rest back on the ground.

Thanks for your input, gentlemen.

REGULAR FIREARMS SEASON FOR SOUTHERN ZONE DEER, BEAR HUNTING

The DEC announced the regular firearms season for deer and bear hunting in the Southern Zone begins Nov. 19.

Hunters can continue to enjoy the longer hours, youth hunts and other changes enacted last year, including requirements for blaze orange and pink to help maintain New York’s record of safe hunting.

“The regular firearms season for deer and bear in New York’s Southern Zone is the state’s most popular big game hunting season, drawing hundreds of thousands of hunters afield each year,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a press release. “As a cherished annual tradition in New York State, these hunting seasons are managed to maximize conservation value and balance deer and bear populations, while providing more than 11 million pounds of quality, locally grown, organic meat to families statewide. The Commissioner wishes all hunters a safe and successful season.”

The regular deer and bear hunting seasons in the Southern Zone runs through Dec. 11 and includes participation from approximately 85% of New York’s 550,000 licensed hunters. Harvest during this season accounts for nearly 60% of the total statewide deer harvest and a substantial part of the statewide bear harvest.

In the Northern Zone, the regular deer and bear hunting season opened Oct. 22 and will close on Dec. 4. The Northern Zone includes the Adirondacks, Tug Hill Plateau, Eastern Lake Ontario Plain, and the Champlain and St. Lawrence valleys. A late bowhunting and muzzleloading season for deer will open in portions of the Northern Zone from Dec. 5-11.

For a breakdown of NYSW hunting seasons visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/65231.html.

Contact Ed Noonan at [email protected] with your hunting stories, where, when, and with what.

