Saratoga County inmate called protected person from jail, faces felony, sheriff says

BALLSTON SPA – A Saratoga County Jail inmate contacted a protected person by phone from the jail and now faces a felony, Saratoga County Sheriff’s officials said.

Brian C. MacDonald, 32, of Waterford, was charged Wednesday with one count of aggravated family offense, a felony, along with second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, officials said.

Investigators arrested MacDonald after a brief investigation. He is accused of making contact with the protected person while an inmate at the jail on a qualifying misdemeanor conviction, resulting in the aggravated family offense charge, officials said.

MacDonald was arraigned, ordered held in the case on $2,500 bail and then returned to the jail. He is due back in court later.

