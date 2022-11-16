The Parting Schotts Podcast: Reviewing Union women’s hockey’s 2-1 OT win over RPI

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I review the Union women’s hockey team’s dramatic 2-1 ECAC Hockey overtime win over RPI on Tuesday at Messa Rink.

I’ll have my thoughts on the game. I have interviews with Union assistant head coach Chris Ardito and players Riley Walsh, who scored her third OT goal in five games, Sophie Matsoukas and Emily King.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

