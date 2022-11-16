Two seriously hurt in Tuesday night head-on Troy-Schenectady Road crash in Colonie

COLONIE – Two people were seriously hurt in a Tuesday night crash on Troy-Schenectady Road in Colonie.

Both were taken to Albany Medical Center with injuries described by police as serious.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Troy-Schenectady Road in Latham, police said. Officers arrived to find two heavily damaged vehicles blocking the westbound lanes, a 2019 Volkswagen and a 2020 Jeep, police said.

Firefighters from Latham and Verdoy responded and extricated the drivers, who were then taken on to Albany Med by Colonie EMS, police said.

Witnesses reported the Jeep driving erratically before the crash and ultimately crossing from the eastbound lane, through the median turn lane and into the path of the westbound Volkswagen, police said.

Police identified the driver of the Jeep as Frederick Knuetter, 63, of Hoosick Falls, and the driver of the Volkswagen as Rosa Camaj, 40, of Colonie.

The Colonie Police Traffic Division was continuing to investigate Wednesday. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 518-783-2744.

