UAlbany women’s basketball continues unbeaten start at Navy

The UAlbany women’s basketball team continued its undefeated start to the season Wednesday with a commanding 64-50 road win over Navy.

Graduate student Ellen Hahne led the Great Danes in scoring for the third-straight contest with 19 points. Hahne collected a majority of her total from the foul line, shooting 11 for 13 on a night when her team was 18 for 22 overall on free throws.

Fatima Lee contributed 11 points off the bench, including two makes from 3-point range, and Grace Heeps added eight points and 10 rebounds for UAlbany. Seven UAlbany players scored six points or more.

Freshman, and Bethlehem graduate, Maren Louridas led Navy with 16 points, 14 of which came in the second half. In her best offensive game so far, she added five rebounds and made three of the team’s total five 3-pointers.

The Great Danes (3-0) defense held the Midshipmen to just 32 points through the first 33 minutes of play, building a 23-point advantage at one point. Navy (1-2) battled back on an 18-10 run late in the fourth quarter during which Louridas scored 11.

UAlbany is back in action Saturday afternoon against Colgate at Saint Rose at 3 p.m.

