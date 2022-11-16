Waterford man admits to attempted sex trafficking of a child, feds say

ALBANY – A Waterford man admitted Tuesday to attempted sex trafficking of a child, federal prosecutors said.

Bradley Boisen, 26, of Waterford, now faces sentencing in March of at least 10 years in prison and up to life, prosecutors said.

Boisen admitted that in April 2021 he arranged to pay $60 to another person in order to rape a 14-year-old child, authorities said.

The case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes members of the New York State Police and the Colonie Police Department.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, News, News, Saratoga County