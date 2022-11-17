ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 7

ECAC – It seems like everyone is starting to do better with their Daily Gazette ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections.

Nearly everyone posted a winning record last week. Five players, including me, won at least 10 games. Ryan Fay and Rowena Watson each posted the best record in Week 6 at 11-2. Ryan is tied for second place with Andy Wesie, and they are three points behind me for first place

Here is a look at the standings, with Week 6 records in parentheses:

Me 49-22-4 102 points (10-3-0)

Andy Weise 47-23-5 99 points (9-4-0)

Ryan Fay 47-23-5 99 points (11-2-0)

GB-BE-ME 46-24-5 97 points (9-4-0)

David Trestick 45-25-5 95 points (8-5-0)

Rowena Watson 45-25-5 95 points (11-2-0)

Brian Unger 44-26-5 93 points (7-6-0)

Dutch Crazy 44-26-5 93 points (9-4-0)

Achilles 3-7-5 44-26-5 93 points (9-4-0)

Matthew Ruffini 43-27-5 91 points (9-4-0)

Kevin Sokolski 42-28-5 89 points (7-6-0)

Rich Large 42-28-5 89 points (9-4-0)

Harvey Kagan 42-28-5 89 points (9-4-0)

RedLiner36 42-29-4 88 points (10-3-0)

Jim Kalohn 41-29-5 87 points (10-3-0)

Michael Hutter 41-27-4 86 points (9-4-0)

Christopher Chadwick 40-30-5 85 points (5-7-0)

Towell68 40-30-5 85 points (9-4-0)

Union Bob 38-30-4 78 points (8-5-0)

Richard Derrick 34-36-5 73 points (9-4-0)

Time for my Week 7 selections. There are 12 games to pick between Friday and Tuesday. If you want to play, send your picks in by 7 p.m. Friday. Email your picks to [email protected].

Here are my picks:

FRIDAY

Alaska Fairbanks at RPI — RPI 3, Alaska Fairbanks 1

No. 5 Quinnipiac at Princeton — Quinnipiac 3, Princeton 2

Brown at Colgate — Colgate 2, Brown 1

Yale at Cornell — Cornell 6, Yale 0

Arizona State at Clarkson — Clarkson 4, Arizona State 3

SATURDAY

Alaska Fairbanks at RPI — RPI 4, Alaska Fairbanks 3

Princeton at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 6, Princeton 2

Yale at Colgate — Colgate 2, Yale 0

Brown at Cornell — Cornell 3, Brown 2

Arizona State at Clarkson — Clarkson 3, Arizona State 1

St. Lawrence at Niagara — Niagara 4, St. Lawrence 1

TUESDAY

Sacred Heart at Cornell — Cornell 4, Sacred Heart 1

