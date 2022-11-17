Film ‘Paint,’ starring Owen Wilson and filmed around Saratoga County, set for April release

IFC Films has acquired North American rights to the new Owen Wilson comedy “Paint,” part of which was filmed locally at several Saratoga County locations, including Greenfield Center and Saratoga Springs. The deal was reported on deadline.com.

“Paint” follows Carl Nargle, Vermont’s No. 1 public television painter, who is convinced he has it all until a younger artist steals everything Carl loves. The film is set in Vermont despite several scenes being filmed in New York.

The movie will get a theatrical release on April 28, 2023, and stream exclusively on AMC+ later that year, according to deadline.com.

“We’re thrilled to finally work with the boundless and versatile talent of Owen Wilson, as he effortlessly brings Carl Nargle’s character to life from a savvy script and direction by Brit McAdams,” said Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films.

” ‘Paint’ has all the makings of a quotable comedic masterpiece, and we hope audiences of all ages are ready for a lot of laughs and a lot of heart.”

