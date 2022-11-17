Images: Siena men’s basketball takes on Army (10 photos)

By Peter R. Barber |
Siena's Michael Eley takes a shot next between Army's Chris Mann, left, Ethan Roberts, and Matt Dove at MVP Arena in Albany Wednesday
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber
Siena's Michael Eley takes a shot next between Army's Chris Mann, left, Ethan Roberts, and Matt Dove at MVP Arena in Albany Wednesday
ALBANY – Siena men’s basketball took on Army Wednesday, but fell 96-94.

Photos from the game from our Peter R. Barber

More: Hot-shooting Army defeats Siena men’s basketball in overtime 96-94

