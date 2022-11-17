In the Pocket: Tedesco continues to produce solid numbers

Sportsman’s Bowl co-owner Bob Tedesco Jr. still loves to roll the rock, and when the 60-year-old’s numerous aches and pains don’t get the best of him, he continues to post some very solid numbers.

He’s been one of the best area bowlers for decades.

But these days, after recently retiring from his full-time job after 39 years at Knolls Atomic Power Lab as a lead IT specialist, the affable and soft-spoken longtime regional pro has more time to spend at the lanes. The Schenectady USBC Hall of Famer gives back to the game he loves by drilling up even more bowling balls in his busy pro shop and giving lessons to customers of all ages and levels.

“I loved my job dealing with computers all these years, but now I’m retired to the bowling alley,” said the Mont Pleasant High School and Union College grad. “I liked my work, especially the technical part of it, but it got to be too many hours for me. At my age, it was time to make a decision about what to do with the rest of my life.”

Tedesco has shared ownership of the bowling center on Crane Street with Mike Guidarelli and Paul Adkins for 26 years. The trio were originally business partners with the late Tom Donato, whose legendary father, Joe, was the first owner.

“Mike, Paul and I get along pretty well after all these years,” said Tedesco of the partnership. “We still joke around quite a bit with each other. We are quite a team.”

Customers at Sportsman’s Bowl see Tedesco most often at his Bob’s Pro Shop.

“I’ve been drilling balls for 40 years. I can’t even give you an estimate how many bowling balls I’ve drilled, because the number is too high to count. I started when I was 20,” he said. “Honestly, now that the bowling part of my career is closer to the end, I really like giving back at the pro shop with the knowledge I’ve gained and the things I’ve experimented with over the years. I’ve learned a lot from people like [PBA Tour legend] Parker Bohn III and [former Team USA coach] Fred Borden.

“I picked their brains a little. One thing I’ve done all my life is that I don’t take things just on people’s word alone. If I hear about something that works, I make sure to try it myself. Sometimes I can figure out something that can help a bowler who throws the ball a bit differently. I try to watch what they do and try to figure out a way I can help them get better. I like experimenting and maybe trying something different.”

Tedesco’s excellent coaching credentials were on display during his long run as the former Mohonasen High School bowling coach, where he led the Mighty Warriors to many Section II titles.

“I had a lot of good kids who were all willing to learn. They were willing to sacrifice, and they listened,” he said. “I coached Mohonasen for a long time, and we won a lot of championships there. I didn’t realize it at the time, but Zach Porter mentioned to me that the school put up all its championship banners outside of the school. Recently, I drove around the school to see all of the banners with my former players on them. It was nice.”

Tedesco, who also played baseball as a pitcher and third baseman back at Mont Pleasant, learned the fundamentals of the game from his parents, but he got a push to move to the next level from a conversation with Joe Donato.

“He was the one who came up to me one day and said he wanted me to try something,” Tedesco recalled. “He said you’re pretty good, so I want you to sign this application to bowl in a PBA Regional.”

Tedesco was curious to see how he could do against some of the best pros in the country, but he was also a bit nervous.

“The tournament was in Rochester, and my wife came over to watch me along with my parents,” he said. “I was bowling my very first squad with [PBA legend] Johnny Petraglia, and I certainly didn’t want to bowl poorly. I ended up shooting a 240 in my first game. I thought to myself, this pro stuff isn’t that bad. But then I went downhill from there. I guess I was a little overwhelmed at the time, but I still thought it was cool at the time. It was a few years before I started to make some finals and getting a check on a regular basis.”

Tedesco was a consistent casher in PBA regionals and finished second or third numerous times. At one point, he made the Resident Pro Team and bowled in the finals in Corpus Christi, Texas. He ended up finishing in the top 10.

“I also bowled in a number of national PBA Tour events,” Tedesco noted. “I got to bowl with some outstanding players, like David Ozio. I got a chance to talk quite a bit with him. Those are the things I’ll always remember about those national stops — bowling with and chatting with the best players in the game.”

Inducted into the Schenectady USBC Hall of Fame in 2008, Tedesco’s career achievements on the lanes are impeccable. He’s rolled 60 perfect games and once rolled a high triple of 867, one of 39 800s he’s recorded. He also once averaged an impressive 236 in the Capital District All Star league at Sportsman’s. He continues to compete in that league, as well as the Sportsman’s Majors. Tedesco won eight NBA titles, one Huck Finn crown, a Pennsylvania Dutch championship and a number of Schenectady SBA City Tournament titles.

A major part of Tedesco’s personality is his positivity and low-key approach. It’s served him well for many decades.

“One of the things I’ve learned with coaching is that I really stressed staying on an even plane with your attitude through all the ups and downs,” he said. “We all throw the ball differently, and we don’t always have our best game. Having a strong mental game helped me when I was bowling regionals. You have to deal with the times when things aren’t going well.”

Tedesco spends a lot of his free time now golfing with his wife and some friends.

“It’s definitely a tough sport, something you’ve got to work on. You can’t just show up and expect to play well,” he said. “But we are having a lot of fun.”

Sounds like a pretty good retirement plan: Spend more time at the bowling center and the links.

STRIKES & SPARES

Two-hander Zachary Lewis Bogholtz won his first New England Bowling Association championship over the weekend at the DJ’s Pro Shop Non-Champions tournament in Auburn, Massachusetts. He earned $1,150.

Former Saratoga Springs High School standout Hunter Chandler rolled a 300 game, an 851 triple and a 1,130 four-game series this week at Kingpins Alley Family Fun Center. His other games were 276, 275 and 279.

Rita Heffern rolled a 615 to capture the open division title at the NYS Women’s 600 Bowling Club Region 6 Tournament at Catskill Lanes. Other winners were Connie Canfield (535) in the A division, Laurie Laduke (496) in the B division, Anne Torak (459) in the C division and Pamela Robinson (513) in the D division.

It will be a huge weekend at Towne Bowling Academy when its fifth annual NYSCOPBA Over/Under Doubles tournament at Towne Bowling Academy Friday at 9:30 p.m. The other two squads are Saturday (2:30 p.m.) and Sunday (9 a.m. and noon). Entry fee is $140 per team. Re-entry with the same team is $100. There can be only one PBA or PWBA member per team. Qualifying is three games across six lanes. One in five from each squad will advance to the bracket finals on the final squad Sunday. First place will be a minimum of $3,000. To reserve your spot, call Towne Bowling Academy at 518-355-3939.

Sportsman’s Bowl hosts the next Capital District Youth Scholarship Tour event Saturday.

The Amateur League Bowlers Association of New York’s next event will be Sunday at Sportsman’s Bowl at 9:30 a.m. Only bowlers with averages less than 215 are eligible. Handicap is 100% of 215 with a maximum of 75 pins per game. Entry fee is $50. Contact Jim Burton (518-209-4748) for more information.

Boulevard Bowl and SUNY Schenectady’s bowling program are running a Thanksgiving Adult/Child Doubles Tournament Nov. 26 at 2 p.m. Entry fee is $20 a team. Handicap will be 100% of a 420 team average, with three handicap divisions. There will be a scratch division, as well. Junior bowlers must be age 5-18 and still be in school. Call Ron Williams (518-603-7390) or Boulevard Bowl (518-374-4171) for reservations or more information.

Boulevard Bowl hosts a Tavern Tournament Dec. 4 at noon. The format will be three games and four-person teams with an entry fee of $120 per team. Handicap will be 100% of 240. One in four teams will cash. A 12-cut pizza, salad and a beverage is included in the entry fee.

Boulevard Bowl is also hosting a 9-pin Christmas Ho Ho No-Tap Tournament Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $80 per four-person team and one in five teams will cash. Team handicap is 80% of 850. Top prize will be $620 for the winning team. A bowling ball raffle for $5 per ticket gives you a chance to win any Storm, Roto Grip or 900 Global ball. All proceeds go to the City Mission of Schenectady.

Green Island Lanes will host its annual Thanksgiving Doubles Tournament Wednesday at 8 p.m. Top prize will be $350. Entry fee is $25 per person if paid by Wednesday and $30 per bowler after that. Handicap is 80% of 230 with a maximum of 75 pins per game. Contact Green Island Lanes (518-235-6362) for m ore information.

The annual Town ’N Country Turkey Shoot will be held Thanksgiving morning at 9:30 a.m. The format will be four games, throwing out your worst game. Entry fee is $30 per person. Handicap is 80% of 240. There is a 72-player limit.

Uncle Sam Lanes is hosting its annual Red Richards Memorial Thanksgiving Day Tournament at 9 a.m. handicap will be 90% of 230. Entry fee is $25 if paid before Nov. 20 and $35 after that. The format will be three games switching lanes after each game. Call Uncle Sam Lanes (518-271-7800) for reservations.

Town ’N Country’s first Swiss Trios Tournament will be held Dec. 14 at 9:30 a.m. Entry fee is $75 per person with a maximum of 75 teams. The combined averages on a team must not exceed 660. One in three teams will cash. Teams will bowl six games as a team, with the top 4 point leaders advancing to the stepladder finals. Every head-to-head victory will be worth one point, and every team total victory will be worth two points. Call Anthony Scaccia (518-881-5054) for reservations.

MAJOR BOWLING

Art Van Buren ripped a 290 game during an 803 triple, and Ron Williams recorded a perfect game during his 787 set to pace the Sportsman’s Majors Monday night at Sportsman’s Bowl.

Dan Auricchio delivered games of 279 and 279 on the way to a 791 triple, R.J. Martinez slammed a 277-788 and Brian Mariano rolled a 274-766 in the City League Monday night at Towne Bowling Academy.

At Boulevard Bowl Tuesday night, B.J. Smith put together a 228-900 four-game series and Tom Girard rolled a perfect game en route to an 898 set to pace the Frank DePalma Boulevard Classic.

Matt Fazzone hammered a 299 game during a 1,068 four-game series, while Cheyanne Zullo (267-1,046), Amanda Chrzanowski (298-1,042), Scott Rogers (279-1,040) and Jessica Thomas (279-1,016) also reached the 1,000 plateau on a high-scoring Towne Mixed Doubles card Wednesday night at Towne Bowling Academy.

SPORTSMAN’S MAJORS

Standings

Van Buren Enterprises 30-10, JL Designs 30-10, Universal Auto Parts 29-11, TSS Printing & Awards 28-12, Muny Grille 28-12, Precision Floors 27-13, All in 1 Realty 23-17, Metroland Photo 22-18, EBF Strong 21-19, TheSignBandits.com 14-26, Bob’s Pro Shop 12-28, Klonowski’s Pro Shop 8-32, Team 14 6-34, IDID 2-38.

———

Match summaries

EBF Strong (3)

John Liberatore 134-213-216 — 563, Steve Fawcett 217-162-225 — 604, Melissa Childrose 195-155-188 — 538, Chris Fawcett 237-279-235 — 751. Totals: 783-809-864 — 2,456.

IDID (1)

Tony Fernandez 199-191-190 — 580, Mike Liberatore 236-226-165 — 627, Jim Valentino 194-153-171 — 518, AJ Perone 153-240-236 — 629. Totals: 782-810-762 — 2,354.

———

Precision Floors (2)

Mike Guidarelli 244-194-189 — 627, Jim Bassotti 177-267-256 — 700, Matt Swiatocha 214-221-233 — 668, Tom Siatkowski 213-212-194 — 619. Totals: 848-894-872 — 2,614.

All in 1 Realty (2)

Nick Peckowitz 222-212-198 — 637, Kris Impellizzeri 231-236-222 — 689, Rich Rogaski 248-187-245 — 680, Kevin Palmer 167-184-220 — 571. Totals: 868-824-885 — 2,577.

———

JL Designs (4)

Justin Lansing 236-168-226 — 630, Joe D’Aurizio Sr. 258-215-213 — 686, Ron Williams 300-248-239 — 787, Billy McGaffin Jr. 215-258-268 — 741. Totals: 1,009-889-946 — 2,844.

Universal Auto Parts (0)

Terry Ray 237-196-216 — 649, Bill Heaphy III 196-190-188 — 574, Chris Fedden 279-234-194 — 707, Chris Smith 234-267-207 — 708. Totals: 946-887-805 — 2,638.

———

Klonowski’s Pro Shop (3)

Anthony Clay 212-178-191 — 581, Christian Caputo 191-199-212 — 602, Jackielynn Noble 180-200-159 — 539, Jim Petronis 278-277-193 — 748. Totals: 861-854-755 — 2,470.

Team 14 (1)

Vacant 190-190-190 — 570, Vacant 190-190-190 — 570, Vacant 190-190-190 — 570, Vacant 190-190-190 — 570. Totals: 760-760-760 — 2,280.

———

Van Buren Enterprises (4)

Art Van Buren 279-290-234 — 803, Rich Manzer Jr. 225-226-267 — 718, Brian French 203-233-212 — 648, Austin Van Buren 188-236-240 — 664. Totals: 895-985-953 — 2,833.

Metroland Photo (0)

Lee Quivey 227-237-148 — 612, Zach Gravell 151-195-234 — 580, Mike Gallitelli 136-234-258 — 628, B.J. Smith Jr. 215-205-210 — 630. Totals: 729-871-850 — 2,450.

———

TheSignBandits.com (2)

Aiden Deitz 225-276-266 — 767, Rich Ellis 192-244-224 — 660, Bill Carl 236-223-219 — 6 78, Jason Deitz 165-268-213 — 646. Totals: 818-1,011-922 — 2,751.

TSS Printing & Awards (2)

Rob Mengel 208-245-190 — 643, Corey Buckley 279-236-246 — 761, Tyler Mochrie 225-235-247 — 707, Matt Olson 259-180-222 — 661. Totals: 971-896-905 — 2,772.

———

Bob’s Pro Shop (1)

John Leone 215-226-217 — 658, Earl Lawrence Jr. 183-279-184 — 646, Mike Smith 189-215-205 — 609, JP Harrell 217-223-150 — 590. Totals: 804-943-756 — 2,503.

Muny Grille (3)

Jay Diamond 258-223-245 — 726, Dave Bingham (absent) 200-200-200 — 600, Mark Ray 224-191-235 — 650, Jamie Diamond 224-247-211 — 682. Totals: 906-861-891 — 2,658.

CITY LEAGUE

Standings

Towne Bowling Academy 23-7, ABS 22-8, DeCrescente Distributing 22-8, Falvey Real Estate 22-8, Broadway Lanes 20-10, 20 North 19-11, Sindoni Sausage 18-12, Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet 17-13, Rollarama 17-13, J&F Lawncare 16-14, Downs Roofing 16-14, WMS Leasing 14-16, Boulevard Bowl 11-19, Drive Line Motors 10.5-19.5, The Heritage Group 10-20, Kristel Mechanical 10-20, Bootlegger’s 10-20, KKV Recovery 8-22, Da Royalty 8-22, 518 Aliens 6.5-23.5.

———

Match summaries

Sindoni Sausage (3)

Scott Chastenay 236-245-266 — 747, Mike DiCerbo 234-226-214 — 674, Rich Strath 204-193-224 — 621, Joe VanDerLinden 199-237-227 — 663. Totals: 873-901-931 — 2,705.

Bootlegger’s (0)

Cassius Boyd 225-248-174 — 647, Karrie Blake (absent) 190-190-190 — 570, Eric Quinlivan 257-169-205 — 631, Marc Fowler 184-224-208 — 616. Totals: 856-831-777 — 2,464.

———

Downs Roofing (0)

David Orzechowski 208-199-185 — 592, Nick Barnes 269-237-225 — 731, Ryan Karabin 210-201-218 — 629, Billy Wigand 226-288-196 — 710. Totals: 913-925-824 — 2,662.

ABS (3)

Jeff Kallner 205-206-214 — 625, Nick Harris 269-254-233 — 756, Craig Taylor 264-233-194 — 691, Matt Fazzone 257-268-214 — 739. Totals: 995-961-855 — 2,811.

———

KKV Recovery (1)

Alyssa Griffin 226-232-166 — 624, Nick DiCerbo 254-210-217 — 681, Kara Struffolino 205-188-200 — 593, Vinny Struffolino 223-178-226 — 627. Totals: 98-808-809 — 2,525.

WMS Leasing (2)

Don Herrington 224-227-199 — 650, Stephen Alexander 209-195-211 — 615, Lindsey McPhail 203-233-211 — 647, Tom Egan Jr. 228-210-204 — 642. Totals: 864-865-825 — 2,554.

———

Falvey Real Estate (3)

Lee Aiezza 278-257-198 — 733, Dan Auricchio 278-234-279- – 791, Kenny Livengood 215-221-243 — 679, Jeff Young 236-181-194 — 611. Totals: 1,007-893-914 — 2,814.

Drive Line Motors (0)

Kate Clark 232-182-180 — 594, Chris Allen 248-237-212 — 697 Rob Beedelson (absent) 190-190-190 — 570, John Askew 237-259-237 — 733. Totals: 907-868-819 — 2,594.

———

DeCrescente Distributing (2)

Jessica Aiezza 204-216-181 — 601, Brian Mariano 274-255-237 — 766, Suzie Morine 202-257-233 — 692, Liz Kuhlkin 279-244-222 — 745. Totals: 959-972-873 — 2,804.

Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet (2)

Ed Gumm 205-223-172 — 600, Chip Tashjian 222-254-192 — 668, Brad Lawyer 247-235-177 — 659 , Jody Becker 234-279-237 — 750. Totals: 908-991-778 — 2,677.

———

Towne Bowling Academy (2)

Tom Earl 289-215-233 — 737, Tony Palumbo 234-279-246 — 759, Marty Capullo Jr. 258-179-235 — 672, Debbie Capullo 218-171-234 — 623. Totals: 999-844-948 — 2,791.

Kristel Mechanical (2)

Bob Faragon 201-212-266 — 679, Mel Kristel 269-227-237 — 733, Jeremy Noble 178-197-183 — 558, Bryan Kelley 184-214-223 — 621. Totals: 832-850-909 — 2,591.

———

20 North (3)

Joel Donato 257-219-214 — 690, Tommy Donato 198-221-176 — 595, Nick Galusha 258-227-279 — 764, Chris Radliff 247-268-225 — 740. Totals: 960-935-894 — 2,789.

Broadway Lanes (1)

Roy Vanderbogart 238-246-247 — 731, John Pancake 182-226-232 — 640, Steve Wagoner 226-195-187 — 608, Justin Barcomb 219-184-176 — 579. Totals: 865-851-842 — 2,558.

———

Rollarama (3)

Dan Rotter 220-193-202 — 615, Amanda Bashwinger 185-215-164 — 564, Ron Paradiso 235-244-224 — 703, Ken LaBelle Jr. 229-214-257 — 700. Totals: 869-866-847 — 2,582.

518 Aliens (1)

Chuck Schissler 170-190-200 — 560, Jenn Schissler 173-180-205 — 558 Chris Lee 236-248-221 — 705, Gabe Criscuolo 193-163-217 — 573. Totals: 772-781-843 — 2,396

———

J&F Lawncare (3)

Jason Brown (absent) 190-190-190 — 570, Nick Stricos 198-223-167 — 588, Joe DeVellis 258-267-239 — 764, R.J. Martinez 267-277-244 — 788. Totals: 913-957-840 — 2,710.

Da Royalty (1)

AJ Collins 200-246-217 — 663, Alexander Coles 171-191-200 — 562, Will Cunningham (absent) 190-190-190 — 570, David Squires 253-221-207 — 681. Totals: 814-848-814 — 2,476.

———

Boulevard Bowl (1)

P.J. Derenzo 239-195-212 — 646, Ken Wilkins 183-160-279 — 622, Mike Scaccia 225-215-213 — 653, Derek Foti 216-234-198 — 648. Totals: 863-804-902 — 2,569.

The Heritage Group (2)

Patricia Kelly 191-227-191 — 609, Amanda Chrzanowski 258-267-215 — 740, Bob Messick 230-232-205 — 667, Mike Nolan 296-219-199 — 714. Totals: 975-945-810 — 2,730.

FRANK DePALMA BOULEVARD CLASSIC

Standings

Masons Automotive 35-15, Boulevard Bowl 32.5-17.5, Derenzo’s Tax Service 26-24, Kalpro 23-27, D.A. Parisi & Co. 21.5-28.5, MBM Motorsports 12-38.

———

Match summaries

Kalpro (2)

Keith Lawyer 246-182-213-181 — 822, Kyle Wilkins 166-179-204-247 — 796, Joe Carusone 234-232-195-178 — 839. Totals: 646-593-612-606 — 2,457.

D.A. Parisi & Co. (3)

John Mecca 196-224-203-246 — 869, Jeff Williams 171-223-154-191 — 739, Ken Wilkins 159-198-236-228 — 821. Totals: 526-645-593-665 — 2,429.

———

Derenzo’s Tax Service (1)

P.J. Derenzo 183-247-187-213 — 830, Mark Derenzo 202-184-158-202 — 746, Anthony Clay 209-189-198-247 — 843. Totals: 594-620-543-662 — 2,419.

Masons Automotive (4)

Mark Hansen 215-204-218-179 — 816, Robin Fredenburgh 203-204-182-222 — 811, B.J. Smith Jr. 224-222-228-226 — 900. Totals: 642-630-628-627 — 2,527.

———

MBM Motorsports (1)

Zach Mecca 153-144-208-240 — 745, Tony Bianchi 174-191-175-195 — 735, Tom Girard 300-216-188-194 — 898. Totals: 627-551-571-629 — 2,378.

Boulevard Bowl (4)

Mike Scaccia 206-214-210-180 — 810, Brian Hart 235-175-236-209 — 855, Derek Foti 256-200-201-201 — 858. Totals: 697-589-647-590 — 2,523.

TOWNE MIXED DOUBLES

Standings

JLD 134.5-85.5, Syron’s Meat Market 133.5-86.5, Next Level Detailing 132.5-87.5, Solid Surface 132.5-875, TSS Printing 132-88, Revolutions Pro Shop 128-92, ABS 122.5-97.5, Towne Bowling Academy 117-103, A Plus Heating No. 2 113-107, Sindoni Sausage 108.5-111.5, Battenkill Motor 108.5-111.5, Broadway Lunch 108.5-111.5, Main Street Café 104-116, Unbreakable Nutrition 102-118, My Three Sons 98-122, Rogers Motorsports 98-122, Sportsman’s Bowl 97.5-122.5, T.J. Bell Environmental 83.5-136.5, Never Enough Performance 80.5-139.5, A Plus Heating No. 1 65.5-154.5.

———

Match summaries

T.J Bell Environmental (7)

Catie Bell (absent) 174-174-174-174 — 696, Mike Kamm 202-193-222-193 — 810. Totals: 433-424-453-424 — 1,734.

A Plus Heating No. 1 (13)

Michelle Largeteau 136-188-143-168 — 635, Gabe Criscuolo 190-199-202-173 — 764. Totals: 430-491-449-445 — 1,815.

———

TSS Printing & Awards (8)

Jackie Malone 289-186-206-205 — 886, Paul Dumas 225-228-240-211 — 904. Totals: 540-540-472-442 — 1,894.

Syron’s Meat Market (12)

Amanda Chrzanowski 298-222-266-256 — 1,042, John Askew 197-171-203-225 — 796. Totals: 511-409-485-497 — 1,902.

———

JLD (13)

Amber Brophy 253-209-196-219 — 877, Billy McGaffin Jr. 265-248-191-207 — 911. Totals: 548-487-417-456 — 1,908.

Revolutions Pro Shop (7)

Lindsey McPhail 216-193-234-214 — 857, Don Herrington 226-207-266-224 — 923. Totals: 460-418-518-456 — 1,852.

———

Next Level Detailing (17)

Jessica Thomas 236-279-245-256 — 1,016, Matt Swiatocha 222-212-214-259 — 907. Totals: 482-515-483-539 — 2,019.

Towne Bowling Academy (3)

Debbie Capullo 213-235-244-219 — 911, Marty Capullo Jr. 222-266-203-205 — 896. Totals: 449-515-461-438 — 1,863.

———

Solid Surface (19)

Cheyanne Zullo 257-267-257-265 — 1,046, Austin Zullo 231-225-216-221 — 893. Totals: 536-540-521-534 — 2,131.

Broadway Lunch (1)

Renee Earl 193-207-190-180 — 770, Tom Earl 245-258-225-231 — 959. Totals: 477-504-454-450 — 1885.

———

ABS (16)

Natasha Fazzone 211-214-187-245 — 857, Matt Fazzone 299-247-258-264 — 1,068. Totals: 531-482-466-530 — 2,009.

Battenkill Motor (4)

Laura Rotter 235-193-175-226 — 829, Ryan Karabin 248-279-234-235 — 996. Totals: 504-493-430-482 — 1,909.

———

A Plus Heating No. 2 (9)

Victoria Shufelt 277-224-237-172 — 910, Zack Porter 225-215-192-246 — 878. Totals: 533-470-460-449 — 1,912.

Sindoni Sausage (11)

Liz Kuhlkin (absent) 227-227-227-227 — 908, Joe VanDerLinden 244-245-235-226 — 950. Totals: 478-479-469-460 — 1,886.

———

Unbreakable Nutrition (7)

Niki Battistoni 220-181-167-157 — 725, Peter Battistoni 195-212-226-245 — 878. Totals: 456-434-434-443 — 1,767.

Main Street Café (13)

Ursula Pasquerella 193-193-247-213 — 846, Joe Venduro 237-181-199-221 — 838. Totals: 486-430-502-490 — 1,908.

———

My Three Sons (8)

Patricia Kelly 206-157-204-213 — 780, Scott Rogers 237-279-278-246 — 1,040. Totals: 477-470-515-493 — 1,956.

Rogers Motorsports (12)

Kelly Chrzanowski 257-258-237-162 — 914, Tom Rogers 268-249-201-257 — 975. Totals: 570-552-483-464 — 2,069.

———

Sportsman’s Bowl (18)

Erika Poje 195-206-215-265 — 881, Dan Knutti 260-234-226-224 — 944. Totals: 515-500-501-549 — 2,065.

Never Enough Performance (2)

Kate Clark 237-213-252-195 — 897, Dave McLear 184-232-191-224 — 831. Totals: 459-483-481-457 — 1,880.

Reach Bob Weiner at

