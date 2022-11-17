Letters to the Editor Thursday, Nov. 17

Americans must fight anti-Semitic lies



Whether it’s torch-toting marchers who chant “Jews will not replace us,” a sitting president calling them “some good people,” or the ignorant rants of Kanye West, the naive postings of basketball star Kyrie Irving or the many anti-Semitic lies found online, our country is awash in anti-Semitic hate speech.

Similar lies and hate speech were used in Nazi Germany to justify Adolf Hitler’s goal of killing 11 million European Jews by 1948.

During World War II, Europe’s Jewish population was lied to at every turn. They were told they were being transported to resettlement areas and instead were sent to death camps. Jewish families were told they would be traveling by passenger train but instead they were crammed into box cars with no food, water or sanitation facilities. Upon their arrival they were told they would be brought to the showers for cleansing but instead were brought to gas chambers. At many of these “resettlement” camps 90% of the new arrivals were immediately gassed and cremated. The surviving 10% were told they would be given jobs but instead became slaves.

By 1945 nearly six million Jews had been murdered. The book titled “The Escape Artist” by Jonathan Freedland describes in detail the horrors suffered by European Jews. Americans must fight against the pervasive anti-Semitic lies and all the liars in our country. Learn the real truth and send these anti-Semitic haters back under the rocks they came from.

Bob Karandy

Burnt Hills

Make school projects include solar energy



In the Oct. 2 Gazette (“School district unveils proposed capital project”), the Duanesburg school district outlined a plan for updating and renovating its schools. I noticed that they didn’t include the addition of solar for their new roof.

Check out some of the many articles by schools from New York to California to see how schools are making solar work for them:

“Solar is enabling many New York schools to save money, enrich learning and keep teachers in the classroom, all while providing local jobs and generating emissions-free electricity,” Andrea Luecke, president and executive director of the Solar Foundation, is quoted as saying in a story on NewYorkFamily.com.

“Schools can play a pivotal role in helping our communities adapt,” said the writer of one blog on Generation180.org. “Schools that adopt more resilient infrastructure — such as solar + battery storage microgrids, which allow schools to retain key functions when other buildings lose power — can be critical community hubs for providing shelter and other services during an emergency.”

And the list goes on.

Perhaps now is the time to require all new bonding issues to include solar as an investment for a better future for our students and the environment.

Florence Carnahan

Schenectady

High school held another fine salute



On Nov. 11, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School had another Veterans Day ceremony and it was excellent. It started out with the speaker telling the names, branch of service and tours of duty of the veterans present at the ceremony. Then the band played songs honoring all branches of the services and the band was excellent. And then the color guard did their duty also very well.

Next, three or four students gave heartfelt speeches in regard to what it means to be a veteran. Very emotional. And last, and probably the highlight, was this: The entire senior class lined up to thank every veteran for his or her service with firm handshakes. This was very emotional.

With me being a Vietnam veteran, we were not treated very well when we returned. Even though it is over 50 years ago, it still bothers me. I spoke to some of the veterans at the ceremony and they were also moved by the seniors honoring the veterans. Then we all went to the cafeteria for a wonderful breakfast.

I have attended this event before and every year it keeps getting better. Thank you so much.

Chip Bowles

Rotterdam

GOP’s responsibility is to ban abortion



Inflation and the future of the economy were the two most pressing issues facing voters entering the midterm elections. Whether high food or energy prices, many economists have, at least in part, attributed inflation to the Democrat-led, multitrillion-dollar spending bills and national bans on fracking.

Prior to President Biden’s inauguration, inflation was just 1.3% and the national average for gasoline was $2.39. Since then, a litany of concerns can be heard such as small business owners not being able to fill their tanks or families cutting back on food. The Biden administration’s response ranged from denying the reality to insisting upon the merits of inflation.

The array of Trump-endorsed candidates and the unpopularity of overturning Roe v. Wade were expected to cause the GOP headwind. Still, voters’ decision to stick with the same policies that they knew were hurting them suggests a certain cognizance is evading them.

Sexual prudence leads to more meaningful relationships and a healthier life. The Republican Party was formed for the sole purpose of ending slavery. Its primary responsibility now is to end abortion despite the electorate’s unhealthy dependency.

Stephen Dansereau

Albany

