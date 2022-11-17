Man stole Schenectady County work van, $6k in county tools, sheriff says

SCHENECTADY – A man stole a Schenectady County work van, along with $6,000 worth of tools inside, from a Schenectady work site last week, Schenectady County Sheriff’s officials said Thursday.

Charged in the case is Edward G. Richardson, 39, listed as homeless. He faces one count of fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, sheriff’s officials said.

He is accused of taking the van approximately 20 minutes after being released from the Schenectady County Jail on unrelated charges, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies arrested Richardson in the van case Saturday. He was then arraigned and ordered held on $15,000 bail, officials said.

The incident began just after 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at 388 Broadway, officials said. Deputies were sent there for a report of a stolen county work van being used by a crew there, officials said. Inside the van was approximately the tools, officials said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Deputies tracked down surveillance video that showed the suspect taking the van, officials said. They alerted area law enforcement agencies to watch for the van and suspect.

A deputy on patrol soon found it in the area of Guilderland and Vischer avenues in Schenectady, but without the tools inside, officials said.

Then, two days later on Saturday, a Rotterdam officer was able to identify the suspect as Richardson due to previous interactions with him, officials said.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a city officer spotted a car that stopped on its own and the driver fled on foot. The car was determined stolen and police apprehended the driver, identified as Richardson, officials said.

Robinson was charged and held.

The subsequent investigation the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Street Crimes Task Force and the Investigations Unit then tracked almost all of the tools to a Guilderland Avenue residence in Rotterdam, where they were recovered, officials said.

The investigation was conducted by Investigator Matt Jones and Sgt. Val Arreola with assistance from the Schenectady and Rotterdam police departments and the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: News, News, Rotterdam, Schenectady, Schenectady County