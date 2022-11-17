Sports briefs: ORDA ski venues set to open

The state announced Thursday the start of the 2022-23 Alpine and Nordic skiing seasons with the opening of several Olympic Regional Development Authority-operated ski venues. The venues — which include Gore Mountain in North Creek, Belleayre Mountain in Highmount, Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington and Mt. Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid — will open this month following investments in upgrades, renovations, and snowmaking infrastructure ahead of the winter season.

Gore and Belleayre will open Friday, Whiteface opens Saturday and Mt. Van Hoevenberg begins Wednesday.

Gore, Whiteface and Belleayre will be open through Sunday, close mid-week for further preparation and then reopen next Friday for the season.

Myers wins gold

Melissa Myers of the Jason Morris Judo Center won her first world tour event taking a gold in the 70kg weight class at the Dakar Open in Senegal on Sunday.

The result moved Myers into the top 100 on the world rankings for the first time in her career at No. 97. Myers will stay on for the training camp in Senegal, then compete on the second leg of the African tour this weekend in Yaounde, Cameroon, before returning to the United States. Other JMJC members were competing at the Ontario Open in Toronto. Jess Alaynick captured gold in the +78kg under-21 division, while Justin Mata claimed a silver medal in the 60kg under-21 category. Two-time Olympian Nick Delpopolo was a double medalist, winning bronzes in the 81kg division the Open division.

Union football’s Dunneman top rookie

Union College football first-year wide receiver Nicholas Dunneman was named Liberty League Rookie of the Year.

Dunneman led all Liberty League receivers with 802 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 80.2 yards per game. He also made the All-Liberty League First Team, as did running back Ike Irabor and offensive lineman Tim Driscoll.

Making the All-Liberty League Second Team were quarterback Donovan Pacatte, wide receiver Andre Ross Jr., offensive linemen Kevin Dewing and Stan Koss IV and linebacker Spencer Goldstien.

Making Honorable Mention were tight end Garrett Cafaro, offensive lineman Matt McCorkle, defensive lineman Jack Flanagan and defensive back Christian Maiz.

Categories: Sports, Sports