Sportsbooks void all Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills bets due to relocation

The talk of the town has been the extreme winter conditions coming to Buffalo over the weekend. The Bison City is expected to be hit with 48 to 72 inches of snow on Sunday, which posed a problem for two NFL teams set to scrap in the supposed snowstorm.

The Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills were scheduled to square off at Highmark Stadium in New York, but the league announced Thursday that it has officially moved the Week 11 affair to Detroit. The game will now take place at Ford Field, the home of the Detroit Lions, who are away at the Giants this weekend.

How does this impact bets placed on the game though?

Caesars Sportsbook was quick to point interested parties toward their plan of action on Thursday afternoon. All bets placed on the game prior to the relocation announcement will be void in accordance with Caesars’ house rules, according to a tweet sent out by Caesars Sportsbook Support. FanDuel Sportsbook followed suit on Thursday, pointing to its house rules as the reason for voiding all bets made before the news was released.

Meanwhile, DraftKings Sportsbook left all of its users’ bets on the game alone. The DraftKings house rules state that in the event of relocation, if the scheduled home team keeps that designation, the bets will not be voided. The Bills remain the hosts in Detroit against the Browns per the NFL.

The change of scenery didn’t result in a massive change in the lines at Caesars Sportsbook though. The spread moved half a point with Buffalo moving from -8 to -7.5 favorites. The biggest shift came on the over/under, which moved from 41.5 in the icy Buffalo weather to 48.5 under the roof at Ford Field. (All odds as of Thursday afternoon)

Categories: Upstate Action