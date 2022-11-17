The Parting Schotts Podcast: Talking ECAC Hockey tournament format changes; state regional high school football

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I discuss the changes in the ECAC Hockey tournament format for the men and women. I have interviews with Union men’s head coach Josh Hauge, Dartmouth head coach Reid Cashman, Harvard head coach Ted Donato, ECACH Commissioner Steve Hagwell and Union athletic director Jim McLaughlin. Josh Seguin, who covers the ECACH for College Hockey News, will offer his perspective on the changes.

The state regional high school football playoffs start this weekend. The Gazette’s Adam Shinder will preview each game.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

