The Parting Schotts Podcast: Talking ECAC Hockey tournament format changes; state regional high school football

By Ken Schott |
Top: Union hockey's Liam Robertson puts a shot on goal against Dartmouth last Friday. Bottom: Niskayuna offensive lineman Joseph Potfora holds his Section II Class A championship patch in his teeth after the Silver Warriors beat Averill Park in the Section II Class A Super Bowl last Saturday. (Peter R. Barber, Stan Hudy photos).

Top: Union hockey's Liam Robertson puts a shot on goal against Dartmouth last Friday. Bottom: Niskayuna offensive lineman Joseph Potfora holds his Section II Class A championship patch in his teeth after the Silver Warriors beat Averill Park in the Section II Class A Super Bowl last Saturday. (Peter R. Barber, Stan Hudy photos).

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I discuss the changes in the ECAC Hockey tournament format for the men and women. I have interviews with Union men’s head coach Josh Hauge, Dartmouth head coach Reid Cashman, Harvard head coach Ted Donato, ECACH Commissioner Steve Hagwell and Union athletic director Jim McLaughlin. Josh Seguin, who covers the ECACH for College Hockey News, will offer his perspective on the changes.

The state regional high school football playoffs start this weekend. The Gazette’s Adam Shinder will preview each game.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: College Sports, High School Sports, Parting Schotts, Sports, Sports, Union College

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement