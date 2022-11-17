Titans at Packers on Thursday night kicks off NFL Week 11 and leads Best Bets for Nov. 17

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Thursday, Nov. 17:

TOP PLAY

The play: NFL, Titans +3.5 over Packers

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: DraftKings

Time/TV: 8:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime Video)

Our take: We just aren’t believing the Packers are back from one great fourth quarter last Sunday against Dallas, in which the Cowboys had a win share of over 90 percent at one time.

Meanwhile, the Titans continue to be disrespected by sharps, as Coach Mike Vrabel continues to get things done with a seemingly undermanned bunch (everywhere except at running back).

Tennessee has covered seven games in a row, while the Packers have lost five straight games against the spread as a favorite.

It will be cold at Lambeau Field on Thursday night (temperatures just below 30 degrees), but the Titans know how to play in cold weather. And there is no precipitation in the forecast, nor do the winds seem to be all that bad.

BOOSTED SGP

The play: NFL, single-game parlay with boost, Titans money line over Packers, Derrick Henry to score a touchdown (rushing or receiving), Henry over 105 yards rushing and Titans to score more than 1 TD.

The odds/bet: +487, with boost ($11.10 to win $65.80)

The book: DraftKings

Our take: DraftKings is offering this special, and if you like our best bet, then this seems like a value on a single-game parlay. If Tennessee is going to win, it seems logical Henry will have a great night against the league’s 26th-ranked rushing defense.

While we don’t think a ton of points will be scored, we wouldn’t be surprised if Henry gets this parlay done all by himself.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Wednesday’s best bets

NBA: Hawks money line over Celtics (LOST $30)

NCAA football: Central Michigan-Western Michigan over 49.5 (LOST $11)

Wednesday’s profit/loss: -$41 (0-2)

Total for the week: +$15.50 (3-3)

Total for November: +$183.30 (18-13)

Total for 2022: +$199.60 (297-319)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

