‘Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ exhibit in Schenectady extended again

Discover Schenectady announced today that the “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” exhibit held at Armory Studios NY in downtown Schenectady is being extended again until Jan. 2. The exhibit previously had its initial run extended until Nov. 30.

Since opening on May 26, “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” about the artist’s life and works has drawn about 100,000 guests of all ages, from children to centenarians.

“We’re absolutely thrilled that “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” is being extended again until January,” said Cathy Gatta, Schenectady County legislator and president of the Discover Schenectady Board of Directors.

“This popular exhibit continues to draw thousands of visitors from all over the Capital Region and Northeast, and now even more guests will be able to see this amazing presentation of Van Gogh’s life and works throughout the holiday season.”

“From Schenectady to the greater Capital Region, to New York City and beyond, the joy generated by “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” at Armory Studios NY has been both universal and immeasurable,” said Ray Legere, owner of Armory Studios NY. “We are so proud that the run will be extended through the upcoming holidays.”

Schenectady County, Discover Schenectady, the Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority, the City of Schenectady, and Armory Studios NY all worked together to bring the Van Gogh exhibit to downtown.

Guests who visit the exhibit from now through Nov. 28 will also enjoy a special Black Friday holiday promotion where all merchandise at the gift shop will be 50% off.

Standard admission starts at $32 for adults and $19 for children. Discounted tickets are also available for seniors, students, military veterans, families, and larger groups (over nine people). To purchase tickets, visit vangoghexpo.com.

To ensure easy access to the exhibit, Schenectady County has reserved over 200 free parking spaces located at the rear entrance to the Armory, providing direct access to the Van Gogh exhibit. Designated ADA parking is also available. Detailed parking information is available at discoverschenectady.com/events.

Presented by Exhibition Hub, together with Fever, “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” allows visitors to take a journey into Van Gogh’s life through 360-degree digital projections, a virtual reality experience and a light and sound show. Visitors will be able to step into more than 300 of Van Gogh’s sketches, drawings, and paintings by using floor-to-ceiling digital projections, made possible by video mapping technology.

As well as the two-story tall central projection area, the exhibit includes a VR experience in a separate gallery. This multi-sensory experience guides the viewer through a journey on “a day in the life of the artist,” providing a chance to discover the inspiration behind some of Van Gogh’s most beloved works, including Vincent’s “Bedroom at Arles” and “Starry Night Over The Rhone River.”

A drawing studio and additional galleries explore the life, works and techniques of Van Gogh.

Categories: Art, Life and Arts, Life and Arts, Schenectady