Weekend plans: Schenectady parade and James Bond car show in Saratoga among top picks

High School football regionals

Last Saturday, Niskayuna defeated Averill Park 35-6 in the Section II Class A Super Bowl, giving the Silver Warriors the program’s first Section II football program. On Friday night, Niskayuna heads into regional play for the first time, facing Section V’s Canandaigua Academy at 7 p.m. at Shenendehowa High School, with the winner advancing to next week’s regional finals in Middletown.

Three other Section II teams will also be playing locally on Friday at 7 p.m.: CBA faces Pittsford at Guilderland in Class AA, Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren takes on Gouverneur at Mechanicville in Class C, and Cambridge/Salem goes up against Alexander in Class D at Broadalbin-Perth.

Tickets for all four games are available at gofan.co.



The name’s Bond

James Bond fans might want to head to the Saratoga Automobile Museum this weekend to catch a glimpse of some of the cars featured in the famous films.

As part of an exhibit called “Bond in Motion,” a 1964 Aston Martin DB5, will be on view, as will the white 1977 Lotus Esprit from “The Spy Who Loved Me” which transforms from a high-performance sports car into a submarine. A 2015 Aston Martin DB10, one of ten built for 2015’s “Spectre,” is also part of the line-up.

Beyond the cars, a motorbike, three-wheeler, and movie memorabilia are included in the show, which opens Friday. For more information visit saratogaautomuseum.org.

A bit of rock and roll

The Figgs will bring its traditional holiday-season show – and celebration of the “Chemical Shake” release – to the Hangar on the Hudson in Troy on Friday at 8 p.m.

The long-running rock and roll band, which formed in Saratoga Springs 35 years ago, released “Chemical Shake” earlier this year, marking its sixteenth album release. Friday’s show will feature songs from that album, tunes from previous albums and some holiday picks. Tickets are $20. For more information visit thehangaronthehudson.com.

Schenectady’s parade marches on

Cue the holiday cheer and bring out the hot cocoa; Schenectady’s Holiday Parade returns Saturday. It’s long been one of the most popular events the city hosts each year and festivities begin with a block party and performances by Ryan Cabrera and Girl Blue at 3 p.m. at Jay and State Streets.

The parade steps off at 5 p.m. at the corner of State St. and Washington near SUNY Schenectady, with more than 100 decked-out floats led by Grand Marshal Madelyn Thorne, the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Schenectady County. For more information visit schenectadycounty.com.

Bringing groovy and gritty tunes to Skidmore

Skidmania returns to Saratoga Springs on Friday and Saturday, with Skidmore musicians set to perform music from the 1970s.

Inspired by the long-running Beatlemore Skidmania concerts hosted by the college, Skidmania ’72 celebrates the music artists who were favorites during that era and remain relevant today, such as Stevie Wonder, Carly Simon, Led Zeppelin, Betty Wright and many others.

The performances are set for the Arthur Zankel Music Center, starting at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $5-15 and all proceeds go to supporting individuals and families in need in the local community.

