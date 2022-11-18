Images: Niskayuna football takes on Canandaigua (12 photos)

By Peter R. Barber
Niskayuna's Dahvion Wimberly hauls in a reception next to Canandaigua's Tysheed Crockton
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber
Niskayuna's Dahvion Wimberly hauls in a reception next to Canandaigua's Tysheed Crockton
CLIFTON PARK – Niskayuna football took on Canandaigua Friday night and came away with the 14-7 victory.

Photos from our Peter R. Barber

Everything Niskayuna

