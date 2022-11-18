Images: Niskayuna football takes on Canandaigua (12 photos)

CLIFTON PARK – Niskayuna football took on Canandaigua Friday night and came away with the 14-7 victory.

Photos from our Peter R. Barber

FINAL: Niskayuna 14, Canandaigua 7. @NiskyFB vs Somers in the @NYSPHSAA Class A semis next Friday at 6 pm in Middletown. #518football pic.twitter.com/sgceXVBgKI — Adam Shinder (@Adam_Shinder) November 19, 2022

