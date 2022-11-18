The Heisman Race, Week 12: CJ Stroud leads, but odds say Blake Corum, Drake Maye diving in

Each week, we’ll track the race for this year’s Heisman Trophy, awarded to the best player in college football, along with each contender’s odds and a look at who they face this week.

(Odds from Caesars Sportsbook)

Week 12

C.J. STROUD

Ohio State • QB • So.

HIS CASE: After a couple of sub-par weeks — by his lofty standards, at least — Stroud returned to form in a rout of Indiana last week, throwing for 297 yards and five touchdowns. The Buckeyes lost running back Miyan Williams in the game, which could hurt Stroud (or make his numbers even bigger as the offense leans on him). A trip to Maryland is the only obstacle between Ohio State and its grandest stage of the season, the Big Game against Michigan.

ODDS: +110

THIS WEEK: Saturday at Maryland (3:30 p.m., ABC)

_______________

HENDON HOOKER

Tennessee • QB • Sr.

HIS CASE: You know it’s a tough crowd when Hooker passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns and runs for 50 yards and another score in a 66-24 rout of a conference team — and loses ground in the Heisman race. Part of that is because Stroud continues to be impressive, but it’s also because there are other candidates making up ground fast on the top two. In any case, Hooker also has the disadvantage of not playing in any more showcase games.

ODDS: +375

THIS WEEK: Saturday at South Carolina (7 p.m., ESPN)

_______________

BLAKE CORUM

Michigan • RB • Jr.

HIS CASE: A running back hasn’t won the Heisman since Derrick Henry for Alabama in 2015, but Corum has put himself in the conversation. He’s in a perfect situation as the workhorse back (at least 20 carries in seven straight) with plenty of explosiveness (5.9 yards per carry, 17 touchdowns) for a team that loves to run the ball. He’s just ahead of another candidate rising quickly in this wide-open race: North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (+650).

ODDS: +575

THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Nebraska (Noon, ABC)

_______________

ON THE RADAR: Drake Maye, North Carolina QB (+650); Caleb Williams, USC QB (+1000); Stetson Bennett, Georgia QB (+1200); Jayden Daniels, LSU QB (+4000); Max Duggan, TCU QB (+4000); Bo Nix, Oregon QB (+7500).

