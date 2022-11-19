Area girls’ swimmers finish strong at state championships

Two area swimmers earned podium finishes in the 100-yard breaststroke, while Mohonasen/Schalmont senior Amanda Jurgelon finished 10th in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events Saturday to lead area competitors at the NYSPHSAA Girls’ Swimming and Diving Championships at the Webster Aquatic Center.

In the 100 breaststroke, Niskayuna freshman Fayth Goodspeed notched the best finish by a Section II individual at the event, taking fifth in 1 minute, 5.73 seconds. Just behind her was Burnt Hills/Scotia junior Kendall Gilbert, who finished in 1:06.09 in a dead heat for sixth with Emily Herr of Shoreham-Wading River.

Jurgelon swam the 50 freestyle in 24.46 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 54.06.

The only other area swimmer to compete in an individual ‘A’ final was Bethlehem junior Katherine Ferreira, who was ninth in the 200 individual medley in 2:08.17.

The only Section II relay team to reach an ‘A’ final was Shenendehowa’s 200 freestyle foursome of Stella Zhang, Hannah Harpootlian, Isabella Gayle and Anna Stoup. The quartet finished fourth in 1:38.94.

Four Section II swimmers also competed in ‘B’ finals. In the 200 freestyle, Troy/Averill Park/Tamarac’s Raegan O’Brien was 15th in 1:57.01 and Shenendehowa’s Harpootlian was 17th in 1:57.59; in the 100 backstroke, Bethlehem’s Ferreira was 17th in 59.34 seconds; and in the 50 freestyle, Burnt Hills/Scotia’s Juliet Percenti was 20th in 24.71 seconds.

Bethlehem competed in the ‘B’ finals of all three relay events. The foursome of Ferreira, Oliva Skuza, Courtney Sorbell and Kayleigh Bigwarfe was 13th in the 200 medley relay in 1:51.95; Bigwarfe, Sorbello, Hannah Fronheiser and Sarah Bernasconi were 17th in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.63; and Ferreira, Bernasconi, Skuza and Bigwarfe were 16th in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:40.54.

Also in the 200 medley relay, the Niskayuna foursome of Abigail Lyons, Goodspeed, Vera Amirbekian and Madison Wolfort took 15th in 1:52.59, while Mohonasen/Schalmont’s squad of Jurgelon, Vittoria Carney, Abigail Sellnow and Olivia Streeter were 18th in 1:53.34.

In the 200 free relay, Saratoga Springs’ team of Addison Kenney, Victoria Gvozdeva, Jillian Ferrie and Madeleine Wood took 19th in 1:42.47.

Finally, in the 400 free relay, Shenendehowa’s team of Zhang, Harpootlian, Gayle and Stoup won the ‘B’ final, taking 11th overall in 3:37.29, while the Burnt Hills/Scotia team of Percenti, Tia Jack, Lucy Catalano and Gilbert finished 15th in 3:40.32.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports, Sports