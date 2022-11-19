‘Bond in Motion’ exhibit opens at the Saratoga Automobile Museum in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Ballston Spa resident Dave Carnevale grew up watching fictional British MI6 secret agent James Bond transcend the big screen in fast-moving cars with impressive weapons and other multifunctional capabilities.

Now he and his wife Jen Carnevale are getting their two sons 14-year-old Dominic Carnevale and 11-year-old Luciano Carnevale into the franchise which spans over five decades, more than 20 films and six different actors playing 007.

Thursday evening, the family got to see 25 of some of the most iconic cars from the series during a museum member and press showing.

The exhibit brought back a lot of memories for Dave Carnevale, who recalled watching some of the movies as part of The ABC Sunday Night Movie program.

“My brothers and I still quote stuff from the movies now,” he said.

The exhibit opened to the public Friday and will be on display for a year, said Steve Struss, the curator of the museum.

Struss said it is only the second time the collection has been on exhibit in a museum in the U.S. It was first on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California. During a visit there last year Struss said he was talking to museum officials about bringing a different exhibit the Peterson had to Saratoga.

“One thing led to another and the timing just worked out perfectly and we ended up getting this,” he said.

The exhibit is one of the largest the museum has ever taken on too.

“We’re excited because we think it’s a pretty wide-ranging exhibit,” he said. “We think it’s going to get a lot of people who had never considered coming to a car museum, either because they just like movies or they like Bond or whatever. So we’re looking to bring a lot of new people in here and appeal to a wider audience.”

Over the last few years, Struss said they have done a lot of car brand specific events and racing exhibits.

“Every once in a while it’s nice to cast a wider net,” he said.

Stuss said the exhibit doesn’t include everything that the Petersen had because the Saratoga Automobile Museum is a lot smaller. However, the 1964 Aston Martin DB5 is one of the vehicles on display. The vehicle has been used in the 1964 film “Goldfinger,” the 1997 film “Tomorrow Never Dies,” the 2012 film “Skyfall,” the 2015 movie Spectre and the most recent movie “No Time To Die,” which was released in 2021.

The 2015 Aston Martin DB10 car built specifically for “Spectre” is also on display, as well as the 2006 Aston Martin DBS used in “Casino Royale,” which set the Guinness World Record for most cannon rolls ever done in a car, according to information provided at the exhibit.

As part of the exhibit people can read a little about the car’s history as well as see a segment of the movie it was used in.

The 1977 Lotus Esprit, which was used in the movie “The Spy Who Loved Me,” a favorite of New Hampshire resident Michael Rabideau, is also on display.

“It’s something as a kid you always had the toys and the models,” Rabideau said. “It’s just the neatest thing to see.”

Also part of the collection are a motorbike, three-wheeler, skidoo, wetbike and submarine, as well as the Indian motorized rickshaw or tuk-tuk that appeared in the 1983 film “Octopussy.”

Struss said what is on display in Saratoga is only about 10% of the full exhibit.

Children under 6 and members of the museum get in for free. Those 65 and older, children ages six to 10, students ages 11 to 18 and military and law enforcement personnel can get tickets for $12. Adult admission is $15.

