Colgate hands UAlbany women’s basketball first loss of season, 55-41

ALBANY — The cold-shooting UAlbany women’s basketball team fell from the unbeaten ranks with a 55-41 loss to Colgate at the College of Saint Rose’s Events and Athletics Center on Saturday.

The Great Danes (3-1) made 16 of 57 field goals overall (28.1%) and just three of 22 3-pointers.

Colgate (3-1) took a 30-18 halftime lead and extended it to 39-23 heading into the fourth quarter.

Morgan McMahon led Colgate with 18 points, and Freja Werth scored 17 points for UAlbany on 7-for-13 from the field. The rest of the team was 9-for-44.

The Great Danes actually jumped out to a 5-0 lead to start the game, but then went scoreless for the next 6:43

McMahon’s jumper gave the Raiders a 30-16 lead with 2:06 left in the second quarter, and Lilly Phillips’ layup with 13 seconds left got UAlbany within 30-18 at halftime.

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports, UAlbany