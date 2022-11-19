Images: Saturday’s Schenectady Holiday Parade (35 photos)

By Peter R. Barber |
Scenes from Saturday's parade
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber
Scenes from Saturday's parade
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

SCHENECTADY – A look around Saturday night’s Schenectady Holiday Parade.

Photos from our Peter R. Barber

Everything Schenectady

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Everything Schenectady

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts, News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Schenectady County

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement