Images: Shenendehowa boys’ volleyball takes state championship (19 photos)

By Stan Hudy |
Shenendehowa's Brendan Shields, left, and Bennett Wilson embrace after the Plainsmen's championship final against Webster
PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy
Shenendehowa's Brendan Shields, left, and Bennett Wilson embrace after the Plainsmen's championship final against Webster
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

ALBANY – Shenendehowa boys’ volleyball took the state title Saturday in Albany against Webster.

Photos from the game from our Stan Hudy

More: Shenendehowa boys’ volleyball claims first state title

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

 

More: Shenendehowa boys’ volleyball claims first state title

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Sports, Sports

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement