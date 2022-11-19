Images: Shenendehowa boys’ volleyball takes state championship (19 photos)

ALBANY – Shenendehowa boys’ volleyball took the state title Saturday in Albany against Webster.
Photos from the game from our Stan Hudy
More: Shenendehowa boys’ volleyball claims first state title
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More: Shenendehowa boys’ volleyball claims first state title
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Sports, Sports