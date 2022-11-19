Letters to the Editor Saturday, Nov. 19

Dear Mr. Trump: Please go away

Regarding the latest announcement: Dear Mr. Trump, would you please just go away!

TED AND NORRINE THOMPSON

Niskayuna

Thank God Trump is running again

Trump is running! There is a God!

ROB DOBIES

Scotia

Fatherly advice: Don’t win the battle only to lose the war

In life we come across many situations where we disagree with others on lots of topics. We all come from different backgrounds and thus have a wide variety of perspectives.

When I was younger, I would fight tooth and nail to win people over from their perspective to my own. These battles were very important to me and thus the outcome became the complete focus of my argument. I hated to lose an argument and thus would do all that I could to become, what I saw, as the winner of the debate.

Thankfully, over the years I have come to the conclusion that there is a lot to be learned from people who think alternatively to the way I think. Listening to how others perceive a situation can help to enlighten us and create a broader perspective for all involved.

Disagreements can easily escalate and get way out of hand to the detriment of all parties involved. Is it worth winning a debate and losing a friend in the process? Of course not! Sometimes we must agree to disagree and realize that winning a heated debate should not be our ultimate goal.

Learning should be our ultimate goal. It is far better to learn how to resolve a dispute peacefully than to feel like you have won a battle. My father told me years ago, not to win the battle and lose the war. I guess now I understand how that works.

EDDIE BRUSH

Schenectady

Now is time to rebrand to ‘New Schenectady’

Thank you, Mr. Belive, for your generous comments in your Nov. 15 letter (“’New’ nickname for city is, respectfully, off the mark.”) I have worked for 30 years to awaken my home city. Now it is time to rebrand . . . we have earned it!

We cannot change our name, we are Schenectady. The ONE idea a massive number of residents can support is we are a new and better place. When people hear the word “NEW” associated with something, their brain perks up . . . for an answer . . . and a moment of anticipation is created.

While the word NOW has merit, it lacks spark and has no pizzazz!

NEIL GOLUB

Schenectady

Thanks to Congressman for work on Alzheimer’s

This is a time of great promise in Alzheimer’s and dementia research and treatment. Encouraging advancements are being made in the fight to end this unforgiving disease. We know that early detection is critical, yet too often those advancements are blocked by bureaucratic red tape.

Congressman Paul Tonko has been a true champion for the 410,000 New Yorkers living with Alzheimer’s and the hundreds of thousands who care for them. He was recently one in a bipartisan group of representatives to press Health and Human Services and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to improve access to diagnostic tests able to detect Alzheimer’s disease. Right now, a diagnostic test known as PET beta amyloid imaging, has shown to be a critical step in detecting Alzheimer’s years before the onset of symptoms. Yet, disadvantaged, rural and minority communities are too often unable to overcome the barriers in place to access this test, further compounding existing health disparities in Alzheimer’s disease. Tonko’s call to remove these barriers and open the doors of access to all shows his steadfast commitment to support both those living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers. I hope you’ll join me in showing our appreciation.

LISA STREETER

Albany

