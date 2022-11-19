Lions at Giants betting preview: New York looks to keep rolling at home vs. Detroit

The New York Giants will look to keep pace at the top of the NFC East when they host the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.





New York (7-2) looked sluggish at times coming off of a bye week but had a strong third quarter to hold off the Houston Texans 24-16. Saquon Barkley had a season high 35 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Daniel Jones was efficient again, going 13 of 17 for 197 with touchdown passes to Darius Slayton and Lawrence Cager.



The Giants defense gave up nearly 400 yards to Houston but forced a couple of turnovers at key moments to keep the Texans off the scoreboard.





Detroit (3-6) won its second straight, a 31-30 battle over the Chicago Bears. The Lions got a pick-6 from Jeff Okudah and touchdown runs from D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown didn’t have a touchdown catch, but he grabbed 10 passes for 119 yards.



The Lions defense struggled to contain Justin Fields, who rushed for 147 yards and was responsible for four touchdowns, but the team is beginning to get rewarded for playing hard under second-year head coach Dan Campbell.





Caesars Sportsbook has listed the Giants as 3-point favorites with an over/under of 45.



Let’s take a closer look at the odds and trends:



Detroit Lions at New York Giants





Time/TV: 1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX



Point spread (from Caesars Sportsbook): Giants -3



Money line: Lions +143; Giants -170



Over/under: 45





Analysis: The line opened at Giants -3.5 but has been stuck on -3 for most of the week. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Giants have a 66% chance of winning.

This line might be a little lower than expected, but the Lions are 5-3-1 against the spread this year and have earned the respect of the linemakers. The Lions defense is still a major issue, and Barkley should be able to post a nice number on the ground against them.

Detroit’s passing offense might also be an issue here. Jared Goff has generally struggled in the elements. It’s going to be sunny at MetLife, but it will be cold with winds gusting over 25 mph. The Giants will get a few turnovers and cover this one.

Prediction: Giants 27, Lions 13

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

Categories: Upstate Action