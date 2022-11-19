Siena women’s basketball pulls away in third quarter for win over Lafayette

LOUDONVILLE – The Siena women’s basketball team broke open a close game with a 13-0 run in the third quarter on the way to a 63-55 non-conference victory over Lafayette at the UHY Center on Saturday afternoon.

Ahniysha Jackson finished with 18 points for the Saints (2-2), and Anajah Brown had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Jackson hit three 3-pointers during the big third-quarter burst, including one that gave Siena a 42-28 lead with 4:22 left in the quarter.

Lafayette (1-3) got within 61-55 with 52 seconds left in the game on a 3-pointer by Abby Antognoli, but Brown answered seven seconds later with a layup to make it 63-55, and the Saints ran out the final 22 seconds after rebounding a Lafayette miss.

Teresa Seppala added 12 points for Siena, and Makayla Andrews led Lafayette with 18 points.

