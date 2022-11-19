UAlbany football’s season ends with 35-21 loss to Rhode Island

KINGSTON, R.I. — UAlbany’s football season came to an end Saturday with a 35-21 road loss to Rhode Island, as self-inflicted mistakes and struggles stopping the run proved too much for the Great Danes to overcome.

UAlbany finished the season 3-8 overall and 2-6 in CAA play. The season was a one-win improvement from 2021, but the Great Danes are now 6-20 over the last three seasons since making the FCS playoffs in 2019.

The Great Danes started the game hot, with Reese Poffenbarger connecting with Jackson Parker for a 66-yard touchdown pass on the third play from scrimmage, but Rhode Island got touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams in the second quarter to go up 21-7 at the half. Rhode Island scored on a fumble recovery in the end zone and a blocked field goal returned 96 yards for a touchdown.

While UAlbany twice got back within a touchdown in the second half, Rhode Island answered with scores on both occasions behind a big game from Marques Deshields, who carried the ball 24 times for 204 yards and a touchdown.

Poffenbarger finished a strong first season at UAlbany with 248 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

UAlbany 7 0 7 7 — 21

Rhode Island 0 21 7 7 — 35

UA — Parker 66 pass from Poffenbarger (Opalko kick)

URI — Stewart fumble recovery in end zone (Leonard kick)

URI — Summers 12 pass from Hill (Leonard kick)

URI — Robinson 96 blocked field goal return (Leonard kick)

UA — Chambers 3 run (Opalko kick)

URI — Savedge 7 pass from Hill (Leonard kick)

UA — Renninger 3 pass from Poffenbarger (Opalko kick)

URI — DeShields 3 run (Leonard kick)

RPI WINS ECAC SCOTTY WHITELAW BOWL

TROY — Jake Kazanowsky ran for a 4-yard touchdown with 40 seconds left in the fourth quarter as the Engineers rallied for a season-closing 10-6 victory over SUNY Morrisville in the ECAC Scotty Whitelaw Bowl.

Kazanowsky threw for 211 yards and engineered the deciding 10-play, 71-yard drive that gave the win to RPI, which finished its season with an 8-3 overall record.

Joe Deptula led the way for an RPI defense that finished the season having allowed just 88 points. Deptula finished Saturday’s game with 13 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a pass breakup.

SUNY Morrsville 0 3 3 0 — 6

RPI 0 3 0 7 — 10

M — Cole 46 field goal

RPI — Maric 29 field goal

M — Cole 30 field goal

RPI — Kazanowsky 4 run (Maric kick)

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports, UAlbany