Looking ahead: Amsterdam tree lighting, Small Business Saturday

With a new week underway, here are five of the events and news items our team of reporters is tracking.

AMSTERDAM TREE LIGHTING FESTIVAL

Amsterdam will be merry and bright during the seventh annual tree lighting festival at the Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook Pedestrian Bridge at 4 p.m. on Friday. During the festivities, enjoy caroling by the Mohawk Valley Chorus, take a horse drawn sleigh ride with HBH Clydesdales, savor baked goods and hot chocolate from the Amsterdam Marching Rams and warm up with gloves from Sticker Mule. Santa Claus will stop by to help usher in the season and take photos with visitors.

— Ashley Onyon

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY ACROSS CAPITAL REGION

Small businesses around the Capital Region will open their doors to shoppers on Nov. 26, in what is known as Small Business Saturday, in an urge to get people to buy local. Many of the stores will be offering their own deals on products that could make a unique gift during the holiday season. There will also be larger events such as the Saratoga Holiday Craft Marketplace taking place from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. in the Saratoga Springs City Center, which will feature various vendors to buy from.

— Shenandoah Briere

SIENA, UALBANY MEN’S BASKETBALL HEAD TO FLORIDA

The Siena and UAlbany men’s basketball teams will both head to Florida for Thanksgiving week tournament action.

UAlbany will be in action first, playing in the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach. The Great Danes open play in the event Monday at noon against Austin Peay, then will play either Bucknell or Presbyterian on Tuesday.

Siena will play three games at the ESPN Events Invitational at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, starting with an 11 a.m. matchup on Thanksgiving against Florida State. The Saints will play either Ole Miss or Stanford on Friday, then wrap up play Sunday against one of four teams from the bottom half of the tournament bracket — Oklahoma, Nebraska, Memphis or Seton Hall.

— Adam Shinder

GEOGRAPHY OF THANKSGIVING DINNER

Cornell Cooperative Extension will teach middle school students at the Glenville Branch of the Schenectady County about the roots of Thanksgiving dinners. The event will take place Monday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and is open to students in grades 6-8. Participants will identify common American Thanksgiving foods and their farm sources and determine if those foods can be produced locally. Attendees will also learn about the common origins of their Thanksgiving foods.

— Natasha Vaughn-Holdridge

HOLIDAY LIGHTED NIGHTS

The holiday season in the Capital Region is about to get a bit brighter with the start of Holiday Lighted Nights on Friday. The drive-thru light show features nearly two miles of holiday displays, hosted by the Washington County Fairgrounds.

It’s the second year of the show and it runs on select days through Dec. 30. Tickets are $25 per car. Organizers are also collecting canned goods for Comfort Food Community, a non-profit that runs food pantries and programs in Washington, Warren and Saratoga counties. For more information, visit washingtoncountyfairgrounds.com.

— Indiana Nash

Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News, News, Schenectady County