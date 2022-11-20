NFL Week 11 teaser and a star running back going wild: Best Bets for Nov. 20

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Sunday, Nov. 20:

TOP PLAY

The play: NFL teaser, Vikings +7.5 over Cowboys and Eagles -0.5 over Colts

The odds/bet: -120 ($36 to win $30)

Teaser explanation: At most books, a bettor can parlay two teams in a “teaser” and get 6 points of cushion for each bet. However, it costs -120 to play and – like a parlay – both legs must hit to cash the ticket.

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: Both games Sunday. Cowboys at Vikings at 4:25 p.m. (CBS); Eagles at Colts at 1 p.m. (CBS)

Our take: We’re going to keep going back to the well until it dries up, as we have hit a teaser here in our Sunday best bets in three consecutive weeks and four times in five weeks.

With Minnesota, we think not only are we getting some of the best value one can possibly get in a teaser but that the wrong team is favored. The Vikings at 8-1 continue to be disrespected by oddsmakers and bettors, and it is completely baffling why they are getting points at home.

Don’t let Micah Parsons fool you, as the Cowboys have the fourth-worst rushing defense in the NFL, and with that pass rush, one can bet Dalvin Cook is going to get the ball plenty on Sunday. Meanwhile, what has anyone seen in Dak Prescott to make them think they can win a big game on the road? (Did you see last week’s fourth quarter at Green Bay?)

In our NFL picks column, we had the Rams over the Saints in our other leg, but that was when L.A. was getting 4 points in the spread and 10 in a teaser. Now, that spread has dropped to Saints -2.5, and we don’t trust it as much.

What we do trust is that Philadelphia should be able to win straight up against an Indianapolis team that is far from cured simply because a guy off the street won his first NFL game as a coach and Matt Ryan is back behind center.

NFL PLAYER PROP

The play: NFL player prop, Dalvin Cook to rush for more than 82.5 yards

The odds/bet: -135 ($13.50 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Our take: In keeping with the game plan we just laid out for you, the Vikings have to be thinking a heavy dose of Cook here against this bad Cowboys rush defense. Minnesota has done a good job of not overworking Cook this season, as he hasn’t had more than 20 carries in a game yet.

This could be the one that changes, and even if it doesn’t, this seems like quite a bargain. Last week against Buffalo, he needed a long one to get over 100 yards, but he has gone past 82 in five total games this season – all against defenses that rank 20 or worse against the run.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Saturday’s best bets

College football: Maryland +27.5 over Ohio State (WON $30)

College football: Arkansas money line over Ole Miss (WON $11.50)

Saturday’s profit/loss: +$41.50 (2-0)

Total for the week: +$95.90 (7-5)

Total for November: +$263.70 (22-15)

Total for 2022: +$280 (301-321)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

