SARATOGA SPRINGS — An off-duty Vermont sheriff’s deputy was shot and injured by Saratoga Springs police downtown after engaging gunfire with at least one member of a crowd early Sunday morning, city police say.

The incident happened at about 3 a.m. close by the northeast corner of Broadway and Caroline Street, after officers responded to another shooting that left two people injured.

The unidentified Vermont deputy was seen holding a leveled handgun after several patrol officers encountered him. He was told multiple times to disarm before officers opened fire, officials said at a Sunday afternoon press conference.

The deputy, who survived, had ten non-fatal bullet wounds, police said.

“By my count, there are at least eight separate, clear unequivocal commands to put the gun down and get on the ground,” Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino said at the press conference. “They are all ignored.”

Police showed body camera and a nearby street view camera footage at the press conference.

The act “neutralized a continuing threat”, Mayor Ron Kim said.

“At this point they haven’t been segregated into exit and entry wounds so that doesn’t mean he was shot ten times [by police],” Montagnino said.

Officers fired their weapons at least 11 times, Montagnino said. No officers were injured.

Two others were shot and injured in an incident involving the Vermont deputy and a crowd of others moments beforehand, police said. Officers responded to that incident and encountered the Vermont deputy, police said.

A woman believed to be the deputy’s girlfriend was injured, as was another man from the Utica area, police said.

Minutes prior, the deputy had been slammed into a car and pushed to the ground by at least three people, police said.

After getting himself up, the Vermont man exchanged gunfire with another armed member of the crowd. There were at least six members of the crowd overall. With the footage provided, it’s difficult to decipher who was affiliated with the alleged Utica shooter.

“Whether additional people were armed, I don’t know,” Montagnino said. “But there were at least two shooters involved before the police responded.”

Both of the shootings, according to street surveillance camera footage released later Sunday, occurred within a two-minute stretch. The fight, Montagnino said, was ignited by an argument, the content of which remains unknown.

As seen by the street surveillance footage, the gunfire exchanged occurred within a two minute stretch. Upwards of eight shots were fired out between the two, authorities noted. The surveillance footage, along with released body camera footage are available at DailyGazette.com.

It remained unclear Sunday afternoon why the Rutland County Sheriff’s deputy was in the city or where the fight started.

State police and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s office are assisting in the investigation. All situations in which a police officer draws fire resulting death are probed under state law, albeit the deputy has so far survived his injuries.

The investigation remained ongoing later Sunday and police have issued a call for any additional video. No charges have been filed.

Broadway has been reopened as of press time.

The full extent damage, if any, hasn’t yet been reported. Piper Boutique owner Alessandra Bange-Hall discovered a bullet hole in her storefront on Sunday.

The incident occurred while the city nears Thanksgiving, a high-volume happening in the Spa City. City Hall believes the number of patrol members around the site was adequate in the downtown area, but requests all local bars to advocate for local establishment to reinforce wanding to boost public safety.

“If you think that’s a civil liberties issue, you don’t have to go into that area during that time period,” Kim said. “But this seems to underscore how it important it is that certain parts of our community are safe at time at times like this so I would continue to advocate that.”

The video release, Montagnino said, was an effort to dispel rumors while preserving the investigation.

