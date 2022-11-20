SMILE: Smiles at Saturday’s Schenectady Holiday Parade (60 photos)

By Miles Reed |
221120Smile
PHOTOGRAPHER: Miles Reed
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

SCHENECTADY – Smiles from Saturday’s Schenectady Holiday Parade.

Photos from our Miles Reed

Everything Schenectady

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Everything Schenectady

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts, News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Schenectady County

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement