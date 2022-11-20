Watch: Saratoga Springs Police shooting surveillance footage, body camera footage

By Gazette Staff Report |
A screenshot from body camera footage released by the Saratoga Springs Police Department
PHOTOGRAPHER: Saratoga Springs Police Department
A screenshot from body camera footage released by the Saratoga Springs Police Department
SARATOGA SPRINGS – City police Sunday evening released street surveillance footage of the incident that ended in officers opening fire on an off-duty Vermont sheriff’s deputy.

Police also released the body camera footage – with accompanying audio.

More: Saratoga Springs Police: Officers shoot, injure off-duty Vermont deputy; Two others injured in larger incident

Watch the surveillance footage below. The body camera footage is age-restricted and is only available by clicking over to the city’s YouTube page.

Go: Saratoga Springs body camera footage

Surveillance footage:

Go: Saratoga Springs body camera footage

Everything Saratoga Springs-Ballston Spa

