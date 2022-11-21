Images: Shenendehowa girls’ volleyball takes state title (21 photos)

By Steven Cook |
Shenendehowa Grace Almeida, center, celebrates with the state trophy plaque and chocolate milk after the girls' volleyball team won its first-ever NYSPHSAA Class AA championship Sunday.
PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy
Shenendehowa Grace Almeida, center, celebrates with the state trophy plaque and chocolate milk after the girls' volleyball team won its first-ever NYSPHSAA Class AA championship Sunday.
GLENS FALLS – Shenendehowa girls’ volleyball captured its first state title Sunday in Glens Falls in a sweep.

Photos from the game from our Stan Hudy

More: ‘It’s a dream come true’ — Shen girls capture first state Class AA volleyball title

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

