Juveniles eyed in Duanesburg street sign thefts, Schenectady Co. Sheriff says

DUANESBURG – Three juveniles have been identified as suspects in connection with a series of street sign thefts in Duanesburg, Schenectady County Sheriff’s officials said.

In all, 12 street signs – eight of them stop signs – were taken in the Duanesburg area between Nov. 7 and Nov. 14, officials said.

Each of the signs has since been replaced, officials said.

Five of the stop signs and two of the street signs have since been located, officials said.

The investigation also identified three juveniles suspects. The investigation is continuing and charges may be pending, officials said. The juveniles were not named publicly.

Anyone with information related to the thefts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office by email through SchenectadySheriff.com, through its TIPS button.

Several agencies have assisted, including the Schenectady County Street Crimes Task Force, New York State Police Princetown Barracks, the Duanesburg Department of Public Works and the Schenectady County Department of Public Works.

