Letters to the Editor Monday, Nov. 21

UAlbany coach should face criminal charges

For about a year I have been wondering what University at Albany men’s basketball head coach Dwayne Killings’ “inappropriate physical contact” actually was, imagining that it could be anything from a kiss to a punch. I couldn’t understand why UAlbany didn’t give the details even after they announced his suspension.

Now I am reading (in the Nov. 17 Gazette — “Former UAlbany basketball player sues coach, school”) that the “inappropriate physical contact” was allegedly a criminal physical assault and that was followed up by Killings putting a “negative word out” causing the player to be blacklisted in the transfer portal. Are these the acts of a very positive Black man that we want to be a model and guide our young people as Alice Green and the Center for Law and Justice seem to think? I personally think that the student involved should try to have criminal assault charges brought against Killings and possibly the rest of the staff who witnessed the assault should be charged with abetting.

I am an Albany State (now the University at Albany) alumnus who has often contributed to the school’s athletic programs and always followed the basketball team by watching whenever I could and reading about what I couldn’t. As long as Killings is the coach, I will not follow the basketball team at all and will not make any more contributions. I would also like to know who the “city leaders and activists” are so I can know where to focus my disgust.

STEVEN LIPPINCOTT

Amsterdam

Thanks to doctor, nurse for outstanding care

Thank you, Dr. Garg, for operating on my husband (John) after his heart attack. I also want to thank Gene (an R.N.) on the cardiology floor. John wasn’t even Gene’s patient, but our nurse was busy elsewhere and Gene stepped in to help. He came in the room three times to check on John and help with a hematoma that had formed. One thing I must point out is that there is a shortage of nursing staff on the weekend. Our nurse was in charge of discharging John but was constantly being called away for some emergency. I asked her why Gene couldn’t discharge John, but our nurse said that she was in charge of it. Why can’t there be cross-training with discharges? Gene, who is an R.N., could have gone over the meds and instructions with us. This is something to consider because it took six hours to discharge John when his bed could have been used for someone else.

LORRAINE VANDERWERKEN

Rotterdam

May tree bring a twinkle to many eyes

In the spirit of sharing points of view, let me share my comments in response to both Paul Mantica’s Nov. 15 letter (“A tree so beautiful they had to cut it down”) and Ricki Lewis’ Nov. 18 letter (“Thanks to our local Lorax for ‘speaking for the trees’”) regarding the Norwegian Spruce selected for Rockefeller Centre this Christmas season.

God is the Creator. He most definitely has a purpose for His creations.

Could it possibly be His desire to have this special tree adorned to bring a twinkle to eyes from age 4 to 94?

Let this time of year foster a joyful spirit … a positiveness, a smile.

Let this mighty and beautiful tree serve such a purpose.

NANCYJANE BATTEN

Scotia

