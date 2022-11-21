Letters to the Editor Monday, Nov. 21

UAlbany coach should face criminal charges
For about a year I have been wondering what University at Albany men’s basketball head coach Dwayne Killings’ “inappropriate physical contact” actually was, imagining that it could be anything from a kiss to a punch. I couldn’t understand why UAlbany didn’t give the details even after they announced his suspension.
Now I am reading (in the Nov. 17 Gazette — “Former UAlbany basketball player sues coach, school”) that the “inappropriate physical contact” was allegedly a criminal physical assault and that was followed up by Killings putting a “negative word out” causing the player to be blacklisted in the transfer portal. Are these the acts of a very positive Black man that we want to be a model and guide our young people as Alice Green and the Center for Law and Justice seem to think? I personally think that the student involved should try to have criminal assault charges brought against Killings and possibly the rest of the staff who witnessed the assault should be charged with abetting.
I am an Albany State (now the University at Albany) alumnus who has often contributed to the school’s athletic programs and always followed the basketball team by watching whenever I could and reading about what I couldn’t. As long as Killings is the coach, I will not follow the basketball team at all and will not make any more contributions. I would also like to know who the “city leaders and activists” are so I can know where to focus my disgust.
STEVEN LIPPINCOTT
Amsterdam
Thanks to doctor, nurse for outstanding care
Thank you, Dr. Garg, for operating on my husband (John) after his heart attack. I also want to thank Gene (an R.N.) on the cardiology floor. John wasn’t even Gene’s patient, but our nurse was busy elsewhere and Gene stepped in to help. He came in the room three times to check on John and help with a hematoma that had formed. One thing I must point out is that there is a shortage of nursing staff on the weekend. Our nurse was in charge of discharging John but was constantly being called away for some emergency. I asked her why Gene couldn’t discharge John, but our nurse said that she was in charge of it. Why can’t there be cross-training with discharges? Gene, who is an R.N., could have gone over the meds and instructions with us. This is something to consider because it took six hours to discharge John when his bed could have been used for someone else.
LORRAINE VANDERWERKEN
Rotterdam
May tree bring a twinkle to many eyes
In the spirit of sharing points of view, let me share my comments in response to both Paul Mantica’s Nov. 15 letter (“A tree so beautiful they had to cut it down”) and Ricki Lewis’ Nov. 18 letter (“Thanks to our local Lorax for ‘speaking for the trees’”) regarding the Norwegian Spruce selected for Rockefeller Centre this Christmas season.
God is the Creator. He most definitely has a purpose for His creations.
Could it possibly be His desire to have this special tree adorned to bring a twinkle to eyes from age 4 to 94?
Let this time of year foster a joyful spirit … a positiveness, a smile.
Let this mighty and beautiful tree serve such a purpose.
NANCYJANE BATTEN
Scotia
Ya gotta love it, NancyJane Batten, like so many Jesus thumping Christian attempt to reinforce their opinions by implying God is on their side.
“Could it possibly be His desire to have this special tree adorned to bring a twinkle to eyes from age 4 to 94?”
I don’t think so. Why would her god want one of his beautiful “creations”, after decades of slow growth, to be severed at its life giving roots?
Lou, shouldn’t that seem obvious to everyone? If god wanted pine trees to look like Christmas trees covered with tinsel, glowing bulbs, and baubles, that is how he would have ‘created’ them.
If he wanted those decorations to appear only during the time of celebration of his birth he could have created them that way. As the leaves appear in Spring and fall in autumn, so the tinsel, lights, and baubles could have appeared in mid-December and disappeared in early January.
For clarification, I’m ok with the harvesting of lumber and Christmas trees on maintained farms that replant and grow the trees/lumber they sell.
I believe this particular tree will be used by Habitat for Humanity, but it is still sad.
I wish they would transplant a tree and use it year after year.
If god created the tree to be decorated for him for his glory. Why did he create the holiday fruit cake? I have a theory that there is one holiday fruit cake in the world and it keeps getting re-gifted
He created the fruitcake as a punishment for sinners receiving that gift. It’s in the Bible.
Our family re-gifts a Claxton fruitcake every year amongst us siblings, nieces and nephews, etc. It is currently over 40 years old. Will only stop once someone dares to eat it.
Good morning liberal extremist, athiest people. May your day be filled with the belief that 2 rocks collided in space and poof, here we are. May you decorate your athiest tree (artificial of course, no plastics) to its full beauty. Dinner’s at Lou’s house, be there by 2, rock prayer starts at 3. Have fun!!
Now I get it, it’s about the immaculate conception, and the dead being resurrected, and being on the back burner of a big stove for eternity.
If not believing in the fairytale of ridiculous religious beliefs categorizes me as an atheist, than thank you for the compliment of intellectual awareness.
BTW You’re confusing the word extremist with realist.
Steve, I don’t put up a tree. I’m a pagan and believe in the Old Gods that predate the Old and New Testament gods. I celebrate the Winter Solstice. I build a bonfire and dance around it with all my pagan friends, thanking the gods and spirits that exist for the help they gave in the past year.
My gods came into existence with the formation of the current universe, which likely has been created and destroyed through all eternity.
I wonder what the God of the Old Testament was doing for the eternity he lived before “deciding” to create the universe.
Of course, we are nude, but adorn ourselves with mistletoe and holly. It is a great time and your god hasn’t smote me yet so I guess he still respects the ancient gods, the gods of yore
Washington Post
“VMI’s first Black superintendent under attack by conservative White alumni.”
“Ever since Virginia Military Institute began rolling out new diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives last year, a fierce and well-funded group of conservative alumni has been attacking the efforts to make VMI more welcoming to women and minorities.
Now the mostly White alumni group has turned its sights on a new target: the first Black superintendent at the nation’s oldest state-supported military college.
Some alumni have raised questions about what VMI is paying retired Army Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins, while others have called for him to be fired — suggestions that have outraged his supporters.
Wins, 59, who graduated from VMI in 1985 after starring on the basketball team, was chosen to lead the college two years ago amid a state-ordered investigation into alleged racism on the Lexington, Va., campus. The investigation concluded that VMI has long tolerated a “racist and sexist culture” and must change. But at a school where cadets fought and died for the Confederacy, resistance to change was immediate and intense.
“This is about a bunch of rich, older White guys who are losing power,” said Chuck Rogerson, 61, a White retired Army colonel who roomed with Wins during their four years together at VMI. “They can’t handle the change because they’ve never had to deal with it before — a man of color leading the institute. Did they ever question prior superintendents’ salaries? Whatever they’re paying Wins, they ought to pay double, given all the crap he’s dealing with.”….
More old white conservative men, again, doing the right thing. – NOT
It’s always about rich older white guys. Rich older white guys wrote the constitution. They had no idea the words they wrote would backfire on them.
Continuing Guy’s thought, the situation at VMI is a result of the lingering, not so far under the surface racism, that continues to manifest itself throughout our country, whether in the disproportionate number of Blacks killed by police and incarcerated, the racial income gap, or in the behavior of VMI alumni.
Denying it doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. It just means you like things the way they are.
“The owners of the Country” George Carlin on YouTube
NANCYJANE BATTEN, wear these insults by the angry old lefties as a badge of honor. The Ebenezer Scrooges of the Daily Gazette have nothing else to do except insult people that don’t agree with their Marxist ideas. According to them, they know everything and if you don’t believe it they will tell you so while telling you how dumb, racist, misogynist, and anti-American you are. They have been on here for years saying the same things, you can read today’s insults and go back two years and read the same people insulting someone else who dared to challenge them with truth and compassion.
Marincic: you wouldn’t know truth and compassion if it bit you on the leg. And maybe you should take a look at the definition of “projection”.
Anybody with half a brain will change their point of view after getting affirmations for their beliefs from someone like you. – The more you speak, the less you help your twisted, demented cause, so keep talking.
I’m glad the MAGA posters never insult us “angry old lefties.” And they are so compassionate! They even feel compassion for refugee children trying to find comfort in our country; they wish to extend medical care to all American families (including children) through a single payer National Health Care system. But somehow they don’t seem to realize that countries which have implemented that system have better outcomes and lower per capita costs. Of course, even at higher costs they would be willing to assure all Americans health care.
Don’t forget how enthusiastically they supported the extension of child tax care credits and forgiveness of some of the burden of student loans on struggling young people. Somehow though they did have great compassion for the wealthiest 1% of Americans because they were overjoyed by Trump’s $2 trillion tax cut, mostly benefiting the riches Americans!
Happy Winter Solstice from a Happy Old Man who will, as long as he lives, seek to increase his knowledge and his concern for others.
No, I don’t believe in illegal immigration, if I did it would be the children starving and dying in Africa. And a single-payer healthcare system like the one in England allowed the hospital to go to court and take the parent’s rights away from two separate children so the hospital could make the kids die there rather than coming to America for treatment and maybe saving their lives. No thanks, I want to be in charge of my own life, not the government. It’s not loan forgiveness, it’s transferring someone’s bill that they promised to pay to the taxpayers to pay. Finally, even liberal sources will tell you that Trump’s tax cut worked and closed the income gap. Sorry to disappoint you. Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas.
Mr. Bill 🤡 what liberal is saying Trump’s tax cuts worked? Please cite your source. I know they didn’t work for me. It was smoke and mirrors. People got a little more in their paychecks only to find they had to pay more back at the end of the year. That’s quite a story about England and 2 kids. What site did you read that on? You sure that wasn’t Italy?
So, I am not sure, but is Bm calling for legal immigration of “children starving and dying in Africa”?
Shouldn’t those fleeing crime and penury across our border be given the same consideration? Nobody believes open borders are possible within the structure of global politics today. But passage of well-thought immigration policies and spending money on helping the impoverished in their home countries while establishing adequate resources to control immigration seems reasonable. Perhaps we could arrive at a time when cutting the military budget and collecting a fair share from the ultra wealthy in addition to ending support for right wing dictatorships would result in a world where all could live comfortably in their native land.
“No thanks, I want to be in charge of my own life, not the government.”
Then maybe you can understand how hundreds of millions of women feel.
(then again, you likely don’t)
ChuckD, There’ll be no response from the religious right to that insightful comment. BTW, thanks for recommending “Steambath.” It was a clever spoof but made me realize how old I am. The actors were more familiar to me than most current stars. Is Bill Bixby still around or Maude’s TV husband?
Yes, those ‘tax cuts’ from Trump COST me about $4K in extra income taxes with no changes in my tax status, withholdings, 401K, increase in salary, etc. Please tell me how that worked so well? It was complete bulls##t.
And more to come Bill W. Unless your rich that is.
The Times found that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will cause “automatic, stepped tax increases every two years” beginning in 2021. By 2027, these tax increases will impact nearly all Americans — except for the extremely wealthy. That’s because the tax policies built into the bill target those with an income of $75,000 per year or less, about 65 percent of American taxpayers.
Some, including the Times’ Joseph E. Stiglitz, assume that these tax increases were calculated to come after the 2020 presidential election when Trump’s bid for re-election would be over one way or another. The increases may serve as an attack on President-elect Joe Biden, allowing Republicans to blame him even though they pass these tax increases under the Trump administration.
The provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will reach full maturity in 2027, effectively dividing the nation into two groups, according to Stiglitz — those making over $100,000 per year and those making less. The latter tax bracket would encompass about 75 percent of American taxpayers. The provisions of the law are such that at that point, the rich could get regular tax cuts while the poor could not.
Mr. Bill 🤡 lives in Trump Fantasyland….They tell Mr. Bill 🤡 what to say and he carries the message to all the other willfully ignorant.
BEEEP…BEEEP…BEEEP … NEWS FLASH CBS confirms Hunter’s laptop has damaging information about Uncle QUID PRO QUO Joe…. Sadly when they throw him in jail his dementia will be his saving grace as he will not know where he is. Then it trickles down to Pelosi’s son, Romney son, Kerry son, uh-oh…,. Like Cronkite said once you loose the media, it is over…. Swan song for all the D.S. superhero’s for the Democratic Socialist. THANK YOU LORD JESUS FOR SHINING THE LIGHT ON THESE EVIL DOERS. Now give me beer and let’s to Walmart.
wut?
HEEE-HAWWW, response to an ass:
Federal regulators sued Neil Bush, the third-eldest son of George H.W. Bush, in 1990 for alleged “conflict-of-interest regulations” and, as a director of Silverado Banking, Savings and Loan Association, allegedly failing to act to stop the institution from making improper and even illegal loans. The company’s collapse in 1988 cost taxpayers over $1 billion. Other former employees, such as directors, officers, and lawyers, were also named in the lawsuit.”
Bush was not indicted on any criminal charges, although he agreed to pay $50,000 in an out-of-court settlement.
As to Hunter Biden:
“Biden has acknowledged that he was using drugs at the time of the gun purchase, but even so, it is far from clear from the reported facts that Biden would be prosecuted for this if he were not Joe Biden’s son. Among other things, he affirmatively admitted his drug use, has evidently been cooperating with the department’s investigation and also has no criminal history. Another reason is that many members of the public — and I suspect this applies to a lot of the people clamoring for Biden’s prosecution — would probably not want the Justice Department aggressively investigating and prosecuting every gun purchaser who might be using illegal drugs in private. This does not necessarily mean that there would — or should — be no consequences, but for a first-time offender on these facts, there would be credible arguments in favor of a declination (no charges filed), a non-prosecution agreement, a deferred prosecution agreement or a plea agreement with no recommended term of incarceration from prosecutors.
Lord Jesus has suffered enough for you Mr. HEEEE-HAWWWW. Don’t make him suffer more. Find the error of your foolish ways in the following biblical citations:
A fool starts fights. (Proverbs 18:6)
A fool is easily upset. (Proverbs 12:16)
A fool believes everything he reads. (Proverbs 14:15)
A fool loves to talk, but hates to listen. (Proverbs 18:2)
A fool is fiercely independent. (Proverbs 28:26)
Luke. 1. [15] For he shall be great in the sight of the Lord, and shall drink neither wine nor strong drink; and he shall be filled with the Holy Ghost, even from his mother’s womb.
Read the above and picture baby Jesus crying and adult Jesus suffering because you posted:
“Now give me beer and let’s to Walmart.”
“Thou art by thine own admission a sinner and the Kingdom of God hath swung its door shut in thy beer reeking breath. Thou shalt not be filled with the Holy Ghost but thy bowels shall boil as your body broils in the depths of the furnace I have created for hypocrites such as thee.” The Bible according to AJS.