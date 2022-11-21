Major Bowling: Deitz leads with 779, Fredenburgh perfect en route to her 761 triple

Aiden Deitz delivered a 276-779, Robin Fredenburgh rolled a perfect game during her 761 triple, and Kenny Livengood slammed a 269-759 in the Capital District All Star league Thursday night at Sportsman’s Bowl.

Other noteworthy performances were turned in by Mike O’Toole (289-754), Andrew Marotta (279-751), Mike Voss (297-739), Pete Konrad (279-734) and Amy Smith (280-723).

CAPITAL DISTRICT ALL STAR LEAGUE

Standings

(Wins-Losses-Points)

Camelot Print & Copy 24-9-187, CPS of Albany 22-11-167, Precision Floors 20.5-12.5-164.5, Team Goodwin 18-15-147.5, KKV Recovery 18.5-14.5-143, Café One Eleven 19-14-141, Team Williams 18.5-14.5-136.5, 518 Waffles 18.5-14.5-136, Integrity 1st Realty 16-17-123.5, Sportsman’s Bowl 14-19-119.5, Benedetto Inc. 15-18-117, Bassotti Inc. 12-21-116, St. Johns Stone & Masonry 14-19-114.5, R&M Homes 13-20-108.5, Boulevard Bowl 11-22-96, Team Smith 10-23-94.5.

Match summaries

Bassotti Inc. (1)

Jim Bassotti 246-219-203—668, Chuck Sheifer 179-226-178—583, Jason Impellizzeri 184-222-210—616. Totals: 609-667-591—1,867.

Camelot Print & Copy (23)

Aiden Deitz 276-268-235—779, Scott Stoliker 227-258-207—692, B.J. Rucinski 211-216-237—664. Totals: 714-742-679—2,135.

Integrity 1st Realty (7)

Matt Roberts 227-204-252—683, Connor Stoliker 215-241-224—680, Mike O’Toole 258-207-289—754. Totals: 700-652-765—2,117.

CPS of Albany (17)

Pete Konrad 237-218-279—734, Mike Liberatore 218-265-221—704, Mike Voss 297-196-246—739. Totals: 752-679-746—2,177.

R&M Homes (10)

Mike Smith 170-185-218—573, Curt Benedetto Sr. 194-192-202—588, Matt Swiatocha 203-220-235—658. Totals: 567-597-655—1,819.

Team Goodwin (14)

Chamar Goodwin 257-246-213—716, Ursula Pasquerella 197-191-139—527, Chris Fawcett 182-234-191—607. Totals: 636-671-543—1,850.

Precision Floors (13.5)

Christian Caputo 233-227-204—664, Chris Nachtrieb 220-230-211—661, Tom Siatkowski 227-228-244—699. Totals: 680-685-659—2,024.

Team Williams (10.5)

Jodi Musto 226-216-245—687, Dan Carson 246-235-200—681, Ron Williams 165-275-214—654. Totals: 637-726-659—2,022.

Sportsman’s Bowl (16)

Mike Guidarelli 215-227-235—677, Bill Carl 191-220-180—591, Jason Deitz 223-237-246—706. Totals: 629-684-661—1,974.

Benedetto Inc. (8)

Pete Benedetto 225-201-193—619, Andrew Reinitz 184-189-254—627, Christian Caputo 232-257-177—666. Totals: 641-647-624—1,912.

Boulevard Bowl (14)

Bill Dunn 175-245-169—589, Cliff Ruth 211-243-163—617, Anthony Clay 223-255-214—692. Totals: 609-743-546—1,898.

Café One Eleven (10)

Joe DiBiase 234-186-224—644, Sharon Carson 197-239-169—605, Kalynn Carl 183-213-213—609. Totals: 614-638-606—1,858.

St. John Stone & Masonry (7)

Gino Correra 236-243-227—706, John Starr 238-191-246—675, Joe D’Aurizio Sr. 238-237-194—669. Totals: 712-671-667—2,050.

Team Smith (17)

Robin Fredenburgh 278-183-300—761 Amy Smith 280-185-258—723, B.J. Smith Jr. 248-195-202 —645. Totals: 806-563-760—2,129.

KKV Recovery (16.5)

Andrew Marotta 279-214-258— 751, Patricia Kelly 202-150-197—549, Kenny Livengood 258-269-232—759. Totals: 739-633-687—2,059.

518 Waffles (7.5)

Eric Morrett 234-235-216—685, Gabe Criscuolo 226-199-224—649, John Leone 279-191-212—682. Totals: 739-625-652—2,016.

Reach Bob Weiner at [email protected]

Categories: Sports, Sports