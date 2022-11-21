Saratoga Springs business community disheartened by recent shooting

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Downtown Saratoga Springs appears far removed from what boutique owner Alessandra Bange-Hall saw out of her bullet-shattered storefront window Sunday morning: forensic examiners, blood on the street and yellow tape.

Within 37 hours of a nationally covered gunfire exchange on Broadway, the thoroughfare had reopened, the area was clean and two window panes were replaced. However, Bange-Hall doesn’t expect the violent Sunday incident to fade from public memory easily.

“I don’t think people are gonna forget for a while,” said Bange-Hall, owner of Piper Boutique. “I think that it was pretty chilling.”

Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, off-duty Vermont Sheriff’s Deputy Vito Caselnova IV was allegedly slammed into the hood of a car by a group near the corner of Broadway and Caroline Street, and quickly exchanged gunfire with a Utica man — all the result of an apparent argument at another location. The deputy was later non-fatally shot by police after he ignored repeated orders to drop his gun. The Utica man was struck by a bullet fired by Caselnova.

Due to the crime scene, most businesses on Broadway were closed until the early Sunday afternoon. Brandon DeAngelo, a cook at BurgerFi, said it took about four hours for him to go into work. He was discussing the incident throughout the morning with his co-workers.

“You usually don’t hear about a shooting in downtown Saratoga,” DeAngelo said.

This round of bloodshed, which occurred in less than two minutes, marks the latest chapter in what has been a series of violent incidents near the Caroline Street nightclub scene drawing concern from the business community.

“It has always been a big party scene, but somehow the violence is ramping up,” said Heidi West, owner of three boutiques in the downtown area. “I don’t know if I can get my head around why, but I do think that many things have come together: alcohol, weapons and our reactions in society seem to be really short-fused at this point.”

West, who has operated a business on the corner of Caroline Street and Broadway for nearly 35 years, runs Union Hall Supply, Lifestyles and Caroline & Main stores. Gunfire penetrated the entrance doorway to the building of her office at 444 Broadway.

West and Bange-Hall say they lost a chunk of business on Sunday as a result of the incident. West anticipates any loss from Sunday will be regained between now and year’s end.

Putnam Place general manager Gary Fox believes the business district faces an economic threat from incidents of the like. He recalled a group of tourists at the bar during the summer discussing how other friends decided to stay behind on their trip to the Spa City out of fear.

“I’m from Troy and Saratoga kind of had a situation where you never felt unsafe, even at night,” said Fox. “But I feel like anytime this sort of stuff happens, it hurts all the businesses because all of the sudden it’s on the cover of the newspaper.”

Putnam Place’s Latin night on Sunday attracted a smaller crowd than expected. Fox believes the low turnout could’ve been the result of snowy weather on and off throughout that day or negative publicity associated with the incident.

He believes the city should be able to set a 2 a.m. closing time for serving alcohol across the board to divert violence. The current closing time in Saratoga County is 4 p.m.

The closing time is currently under Saratoga County and state jurisdiction, and some have argued resetting the closing time countywide would be unfair to other municipalities. Following a number of calls to action, the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors last year sent out a resolution asking for the state liquor authority to allow municipal control over closing times.

Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim are interested in closing bars earlier. Discussions will be taking place regarding safety along Caroline Street and the immediate surrounding areas in December.

Another way of enhancing safety, Kim said, is to create a security perimeter.

“So, we’re going to look at everything,” he said. “We obviously have to address this and we’re going to move as quickly as we can, consistent with obviously to the extent that we have to change any kind of ordinances or local law.”

In March Montagnino spoke with bar owners about a plan to use a security company to cordon off Caroline Street at certain times, and use metal detectors and conduct ID checks. Montagnino contributed the idea then to comments Kim made while campaigning.

Kim has argued against people who say it would violate their 4th Amendment rights.

“It’s not because, basically, if you don’t want to be searched, you don’t want to be ID’d, you just don’t come to that area of the town during a certain time period,” Kim said in March. “It’s clearly passed muster, constitutionally, because we do it in all sorts of venues now, since 9/11, in particular.”

Popular bar Gaffney’s, which didn’t respond to a request for comment on Monday, supported the plan in March. The Daily Gazette reached out to every Caroline Street bar for comment, most of which, including Gaffney’s, didn’t respond.

A manager at the Saratoga City Tavern said that the bar had already been closed by the time the shooting happened. The bar occasionally wands guests during events to detect weapons.

Bange-Hall wants bars to search guests prior to entry.

“I just think, regardless of concealed carry, I don’t think it’s necessary to mix that in a private establishment,” she said.

West believes that the idea could work sometimes, but won’t deter people intent on wreaking havoc. One of West’s employees, Lisa Harder, told The Daily Gazette she believes such an idea would infringe patrons’ civil liberties.

Putnam Place asks guests to leave their bags at larger events, but Fox believes enforcing that policy all the time wouldn’t look favorable.

“I’d hate to have to go to that,” he said. “I guess that’s just kind of a bad look.”

On Monday, the City Council also met and amended the proposed budget to add back in funding for Police Department positions. West favors holding a strong police presence downtown to deter crime.

“The current version of the amended budget restores all six of the vacant police officer positions, it restores the three vacant sergeants positions, it adds additional funding for bullet proof vests and a host of other items,” said Montaginino. “We’re in a much better condition.”

He said discussions surrounding the budget happened prior to the incident on Sunday, but that the recent situation put the department at the forefront of everyone’s minds.

“That the events of this weekend underscore the importance of a well-trained, well-equipped force of sworn public safety officers, both police and fire.”

